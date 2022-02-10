High School Boys
Richland 67, Bishop McCort Catholic 39: Trent Rozich (20 points) and Kellan Stahl (18) both scored in double digits to lift the host Rams over the Crimson Crushers on Thursday.
Stahl buried six 3-pointers for 18-4 Richland.
Colby Cannizzaro led Bishop McCort (13-8) with 12 points. Ethan Kasper added 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 56, Penn Cambria 52: In Cresson, Patrick Haigh provided 24 points, and Jude Haigh netted 19 points to lead the Marauders (16-4) over the Panthers.
Garrett Harrold led Penn Cambria (17-4) with 18 points.
Conemaugh Township 66, Blacklick Valley 43: In Davidsville, Jackson Byer provided a game-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Indians defeated the Vikings.
John Updyke contributed 13 points and eight boards for 16-2 Conemaugh Township. Michael Shonko amassed 11 points.
Cody Williams led 11-10 Blacklick Valley with 15 points. Rudy Lanzendorfer added 10 points.
Greater Johnstown 93, Somerset 66: At Doc Stofko Gymnasium, Nyerre Collins scored 31 points, including seven 3-point field goals, as the host Trojans pulled away from the Golden Eagles.
Keith Reed and Donte Tisinger each scored 13 points for the Trojans. Johnstown made 19 3-point field goals, including three apiece by Reed and Jahmir Collins, two each by Dominic Alberter and Tisinger, and one by Yasir Robinson and Deyontee Toney.
Aiden VanLenten led Somerset with 17 points. Caleb Platt had 13 points, and Eli Mamau had 12 points.
Portage 81, North Star 48: In Portage, Kaden Claar (17 points), Mason Kargo (17) and Jace Irvin (14) all scored in double figures as the Mustangs galloped past the Cougars.
Claar added eight rebounds and three steals. Kargo provided seven assists and three steals.
Ethan Smith led North Star with 16 points. C.J. Biery added 14 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 60, Central Cambria 39: In Ebensburg, Luke Repko provided 13 points, and Evan Amigh chipped in 11 points to lead the Huskies over the host Red Devils.
Daric Danchanko led Central Cambria with nine points.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 42, Rockwood 40: In Rockwood, Drake Sellers tallied 13 points, and Kobe Broadwater added 10 as the Elks edged the Rockets.
Will Latuch led Rockwood with 16 points. Josh Wagner chipped in 10 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 53, Ferndale 41: In Cairnbrook, Braden Adams (17 points), Christian Musser (16) and Logan McCall (10) all scored in double figures as the Vikings swatted the Yellow Jackets.
Caleb Fenton and Noah Hendershot each scored 10 points for Ferndale.
Windber 78, Turkeyfoot Valley 26: In Windber, Keith Charney tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists as the Ramblers topped the Rams.
Caden Dusack provided 17 points for 14-6 Windber. Aiden Gray contributed 11 points, six steals and five assists. Blake Klosky added 11 rebounds.
Kameron Kemp led Turkeyfoot Valley with 12 points.
Wednesday
Westmont Hilltop 72, River Valley 61 (OT): In Blairsville, Jonathan Crocco hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to force the game into overtime, and the Hilltoppers outscored the Panthers 15-3 in overtime to prevail.
Austin Svencer led Westmont Hilltop posted a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds, including his 500th career board in the first quarter. Noah Brownlee and Noah Louder each tallied 19 points. Crocco added 12.
Dom Speal topped River Valley with 26 points. Rocco Bartolini provided 14 points, and Braden Staats added 11.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 51, United 43: In Armagh, Gracie Sechler tallied 17 points, and Jen Countryman added 12 points as the Mountaineers topped the Lions.
Mollee Fry led United with 14 points. Aleah Bevard provided 10 points.
Mount Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 18: In Ligonier, Tiffany Zelmore (25 points) and Carly Smith (12) each scored in double figures as the Vikings vanquished the Rams.
Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with nine points and six steals.
Bedford 54, Bishop Carroll Catholic 33: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott scored 19 points, and Sydney Taracatac scored 14 points as the host Bisons defeated the Huskies.
Bedford (15-3) built a 32-21 halftime advantage and outscored the Huskies by 10 points in the second half.
Savannah Smorto had 11 points to pace Bishop Carroll.
