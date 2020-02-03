High School Boys
Portage 66, Conemaugh Township 54: In Davidsville, Preston Rainey led the visiting Mustangs with 21 points, and Andrew Miko added 10 in a win over the Indians in a key WestPAC North matchup on Monday.
Tyler Poznanski led the home team with 19 points and Ethan Williams and Evan Brenneman added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Westmont Hilltop 87, Cambria Heights 57: Dylan Craft scored a team-high 16 points and teammate Ashton Fortson added 14 as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Highlanders in a Laurel Highlands Conference clash.
Tanner Civis chipped in 10 points for Westmont Hilltop (15-3).
Preston Lamb supplied 16 points for Cambria Heights (9-11).
Windber 80, Shanksville-Stonycreek 47: In Shanksville, Dylan Napora scored 17 points and Caden Dusack added 13 as the visiting Ramblers (12-6) topped the Vikings in a WestPAC non-section game.
Zion Manthey had 16 points for Shanksville-Stonycreek, which also got 11 from C.J. Salsgiver.
Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Richland 59: In Altoona, Mike Montecalvo led all scorers with 26 points as the host Marauders defeated the Rams in a Laurel Highlands game.
Will Helton and Cam Khoza each added 10 points for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Caleb Burke had 23 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for Richland, which also got 16 points from Trent Rozich and 11 points from Koby Bailey.
High School Girls
Cambria County Christian 42, Centre County Christian Academy 41: In Mundys Corner, Macie Poborski hit a pair of free throws with 7 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Panthers over the visiting Bulldogs.
Pobroski finished with a game-high 23 points with eight rebounds for Cambria County Christian, which avenged an earlier loss to Centre County.
Hope Fenchak chipped in 16 points and six steals for the Panthers.
Cassandra Poorman topped Bulldogs scoring with 17 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 63, Rockwood 29: In Berlin, Lexi Yanosky, who along with Abby Stoltzfus was honored on Senior Night prior to tipoff, scored a game-high 23 points to help lead the host Mountaineers to a WestPAC South win over the Rockets.
Brianna Hunt added 15 points for Berlin Brothersvalley (9-8).
Kaitlyn Wheatley topped the Rockwood scoring with 13 points.
Blacklick Valley 66, Conemaugh Valley 37: In Nanty Glo, Maria McConnell had 15 points and seven assists and Marissa Skubik had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the Vikings over the visiting Blue Jays.
Emily Marines and Nikki Zimmerman added 10 points each for the home team.
MacKenzie Flowers led Conemaugh Valley with nine points while Emily Reininger and Taylor Price pulled down 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Central Cambria 54, Bishop Guilfoyle 42: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils come out roaring in the second half to take control over the visiting Marauders.
Cassidy Bezek led four Red Devils scorers in double figures with 15 points, while Kiersten Szapala added 13 and Liz Bopp and Maggie Kudlawiec chipped in 12 apiece.
Leah Homan had 18 points and Theresa Haigh scored 14 for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Forest Hills 52, Westmont Hilltop 29: In Sidman, the Rangers ran their perfect record to 21-0 behind the one-two scoring punch of Taylor Burda and Jordyn Smith, who both netted 14 points.
Grace Gardill had 10 points for the visiting Hilltoppers.
Cambria Heights 74, Bald Eagle Area 38: In Wingate, Kirsten Weakland scored a game-high 21 points as the Highlanders picked up a non-league road victory over the Eagles.
Abby Lobick and Chloe Weakland also scored in double figures for Cambria Heights (18-1) with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Kacee Barnhart supplied 15 points for Bald Eagle.
Bedford 54, Somerset 32: In Somerset, Sydney Taracatac scored a team-high 22 points as the visiting Bisons downed the Golden Eagles in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Lindsay Mowry chipped in 12 points for Bedford.
Paige Housely scored 22 points for Somerset.
Richland 63, Greater Johnstown 47: Jordyn Kinsey and Julianna Stem each had a double-double for the Rams in a road victory over the Trojans in the Laurel Highlands.
Kinsey had 18 points with 13 rebounds and Stem supplied 14 points and 11 assists for Richland, which also got 16 points from Logan Roman and 11 assists from Isabella Burke.
Daijah Hall had 10 points for Greater Johnstown.
North Star 42, Conemaugh Township 38: In Boswell, Sydney Ashbrook tallied a game-high 20 points in a WestPAC North victory over the visiting Indians.
Mya Poznanski scored 12 points for Conemaugh Township, which also got 10 from Alyssa Nail.
Shade 50, Meyersdale 40: In Cairnbrook, freshman Jenna Muha had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Panthers WestPAC South victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
Muha also had eight steals for Shade (15-4), which got 15 points and three assists from Katie Cook along with eight points and three blocks from Taylor Rapsky.
Meyersdale’s Jaden Cerreta had 14 points.
Windber 75, Ferndale 28: Alayna Elliott led a trio of Ramblers’ double-digit scorers with 18 points in a road victory over the Yellow Jackets in a WestPAC North game.
Gina Gaye chipped in 16 points with five assists for Windber (15-4), which also got a double-double from Amanda Cominsky with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Angelina Wagner topped the Ferndale scoring with 18 points.
Bishop McCort 76, Chestnut Ridge 48: In New Paris, Bailey Shriver scored a game-high 28 points and added 12 assists in a Crimson Crushers road win over the Lions in the Laurel Highlands.
Isabella Hunt chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds for Bishop McCort, which also got 13 points from Lexi Martin along with 10 from Lauren Selfridge.
Belle Bosch had 21 points and Madelyn Hyde added 11 for Chestnut Ridge.
