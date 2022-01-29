High School Boys
Portage 65, Conemaugh Township 61: In Davidsville, the Mustangs remained unbeaten, but only after outscoring the Indians 32-13 in the fourth quarter of their crucial WestPAC North showdown on Saturday.
Portage (15-0) saw Trae Kargo connect on seven 3-pointers on his way to 21 points while three teammates also finished in double figures. Gavin Gouse notched 15 points, Andrew Miko collected 14 points and Kaden Clear netted 10 in the win.
Tanner Shirley’s 21 points led Conemaugh Township (12-2), which carried a 15-point lead into the fourth after a 25-13 edge in third-quarter scoring. Jackson Byer posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 boards.
Windber 62, North Star 52: In Boswell, Aiden Gray and John Shuster each scored 12 points as the Ramblers turned away the Cougars. Keith Charney and Blake Klosky each scored 11 points to aid in Windber’s balanced attack.
C.J. Biery’s 21 points topped North Star, which saw Brady Weimer tally 10 points.
