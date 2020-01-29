High School Girls
Portage 56, Conemaugh Township 43: In Portage, Kara Dividock had 18 points and Abbi Riskus netted 15 as the host Mustangs defeated the Indians on Tuesday.
Freshman Ari Wozniak had nine points for Portage, 15-2 overall, 8-0 in the WestPAC.
Alyssa Nail had 13 points for 8-8 Conemaugh Township. Hannah Swank had 12 points.
Windber 51, North Star 27: In Windber, Alayna Elliott tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds as fellow Rambler Gina Gaye netted 18 points and pulled in a dozen boards in a decisive win over the Cougars.
Windber outscored North Star 39-15 over the final three quarters after ending the first tied at 12.
Steph Emert led the Cougars with 16 points.
Blacklick Valley 64, Ferndale 23: Nikki Zimmerman tossed in 16 points with three teammates scoring in double figures as the Vikings sailed away with a road victory. Maria McConnell added 13 points in the win while Marissa Skubik and Morgan Slebodnick each tallied 10 for Blacklick Valley, which led 28-6 after a quarter.
Libby Kinsey’s seven points led the Yellow Jackets.
Shade 63, Turkeyfoot Valley 42: In Confluence, Morgan Zimmerman ripped down 16 boards while scoring 11 points as the Panthers clawed past the Rams. Jenna Muha posted 16 points to lead Shade on the scoresheet, while Taylor Rapsky poured in 12 points, and Panthers teammate Katie Cook scored 10 points and issued eight assists.
Turkeyfoot Valley’s Kate Grove scored 14 points as Eliot Walker followed with 12.
Centre County Christian 34, Cambria County Christian 18: In Bellefonte, the Bulldogs’ Cassandra Poorman posted 15 points while Kayla Shipe added 13 more in a win over the Panthers.
Centre County Christian broke a 2-all deadlock after a frame with a 13-5 edge in second-quarter scoring.
Hope Fenchak had 12 points and 14 steals in the loss while Shyanne Spiridigliozzi pulled down nine rebounds.
Southern Fulton 47, Berlin Brothersvalley 35: In Berlin, Brooke Ashkettle led all scorers with 13 points as the Indians rallied with a 21-7 surge in the fourth to overtake the Mountaineers. Lindsey Hollenshead scored 10 in the win.
Lexi Yanosky’s 10 points paced Berlin Brothersvalley.
Johnstown Christian 46, Rockwood 43: In Hollsopple, Rachel Hartman’s 16 points led the way for the Blue Jays, who received 11 points and 14 boards from Lillie Sprankle in a win over the Rockets.
Kaitlyn Wheatly’s 24 points topped Rockwood’s output.
United 47, Ligonier Valley 15: In Armagh, Lexie Silk posted a dozen points as her Lions teammate Maddison Duplin notched 11 more in a win over the Rams.
Kaelyn Adams had 10 rebounds for Ligonier Valley.
Ferndale 59, Harmony 58: In Westover, the Yellow Jackets snagged their second win of the season on Monday, despite a 26-12 charge in the fourth quarter by the Owls.
Angelina Wagner led all scorers with 29 points and added eight assists while Ferndale teammate Libby Kinsey pitched in 21 points and pulled down 11 boards.
Harmony’s Traci Houser netted 23 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.