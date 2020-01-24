High School Girls
Portage 69, Blacklick Valley 58: In Nanty Glo, the Mustangs used a 30-9 second-quarter advantage to pull ahead, then held off a furious Vikings rally attempt in the second half for a key WestPAC North victory on Friday night.
Kara Dividock led all scorers with 18 points while teammate Maddy Hudak supplied 17 points for Portage (14-1), which also got 14 from Abbi Riskus.
Maria McConnell led the way for Blacklick Valley with 17 points and eight rebounds. Marissa Skubik chipped in 15 points and Nikki Zimmerman added 11 for the Vikings (10-5).
Windber 63, Conemaugh Township 36: In Davidsville, Gina Gaye scored a game-high 20 points and dished out five assists as the Ramblers topped the host Indians in a WestPAC North contest.
Alayna Elliott added 16 points for Windber (11-4), which also got 12 rebounds from Amanda Cominsky.
Alyssa Nail had nine points and five rebounds for Conemaugh Township (7-7), which also got eight rebounds from Lizzy Smith, five rebounds each from Mya Nanna and Hannah Swank, and five steals from Chloe Shaulis.
North Star 56, Conemaugh Valley 35: In Boswell, Sydney Ashbrook scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in a WestPAC North win over the visiting Blue Jays.
Steph Emert added 18 points and seven rebounds for North Star, which also got four assists from Emma Hause.
Emily Reininger, Emma Grecek and Mackenzie Flowers each scored six points for Conemaugh Valley.
Shade 46, Rockwood 24: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the host Panthers topped the Rockets in a WestPAC South game.
Morgan Zimmerman added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Shade (12-3), which also got 11 points and three assists from Taylor Rapsky.
Kaitlyn Pletcher and Kaitlyn Wheatley each scored seven points for Rockwood.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 48, Berlin Brothersvalley 35: In Berlin, Josie Snyder scored 24 points to help lead the Vikings to a road win over the Mountaineers in a WestPAC South contest.
Hannah Platt added 12 points and Rylee Snyder chipped in 10 for Shanksville-Stonycreek (12-3).
Lexi Yanosky had a team-high 18 points for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Ferndale 49, Johnstown Christian 43: In Hollsopple, the Yellow Jackets earned their first win of the season in a non-league game against the host Blue Jays.
No other information about the game was received.
Penn Cambria 61, Bedford 40: In Cresson, Lora Davis scored a game-high 20 points as the host Panthers topped the Bisons in a Laurel Highlands game on Thursday.
Sydney Taracatac scored 19 points for Bedford, which also got 15 from Josie Shuke.
High School Boys
Penn Cambria 81, Bedford 75: In Cresson, Connor Karabinos scored a game-high 26 points for the Panthers in a Laurel Highlands victory over the visiting Bisons which featured 20 3-pointers.
Garrett Harrold added 17 points and Carter Smith had 12 for Penn Cambria (10-7).
Steven Ressler scored 25 points for Bedford (11-5), which also got 18 points from Kevin Ressler, all from 3-point range, and 11 from Mercury Swaim.
Bishop McCort Catholic 57, Somerset 55: Amir Ortega-Andrews scored a basket with 2.3 seconds remaining as the Crimson Crushers edged the visiting Golden Eagles.
Mason Nash scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds for a double-double for 5-11 Bishop McCort Catholic. Grant Jeanjaquet scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Sam Newcomer made three 3-pointers for nine points.
Aiden Vanlenten had 17 points, with three 3-pointers for the 0-16 Golden Eagles. Will Reeping scored 15 points and Kereem Akanan had 10 points for Somerset.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 56, Cambria Heights 51: In Ebensburg, Tristan McDannell scored 27 points and Jordan Bobroski had 12 as the host Huskies defeated the Highlanders.
Preston Lamb and Nathan McCombie each netted 13 points for the Highlanders. Luke Lamb scored 11 points.
Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 43: In Ebensburg, Matt Whysong supplied a game-high 25 points and Kam Clapper added 10 points as the visiting Lions topped the Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands fray.
Ben Young and Carter Seymour scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Central Cambria.
Greater Johnstown 76, Forest Hills 34: In Sidman, Joziah Wyatt-Taylor led all scorers with 20 points while fellow Trojan Anderson Franklin tallied 16 points in a convincing win over the Rangers.
Greater Johnstown limited Forest Hills to seven points in every quarter but the third.
Zach Myers’ 14 points led the Rangers, who got a dozen more from Dylan Pasquerilla.
Windber 64, Conemaugh Township 59: In Davidsville, the Ramblers opened the second half on a 10-0 run and used a combined six free throws from Keith Charney, Aiden Gray and Caden Dusack to salt away a win over the hard-charging Indians.
Charney led Windber with 21 points while Gray followed with 15. Dylan Napora grabbed eight boards in the win.
Tyler Poznanski’s 25 points set the pace for Conemaugh Township while Ethan Williams and Jackson Byer scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Berlin Brothersvalley 79, Northern Bedford 48: In Berlin, the Mountaineers remained unbeaten with a strong showing against the Panthers in a non-conference game.
Four Berlin Brothersvalley players scored in double figures led by 28 from Elijah Sechler. Abe Countryman added 15 points for the Mountaineers (15-0), who also got 12 points from Cole Blubaugh along with 11 by Coby Kosic.
Northern Bedford was led by Caleb Diehl with 11 points. Dakota Claar had 10 points for the Black Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.