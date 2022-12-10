High School Girls
Big Spring Tournament
Portage 63, Biglerville 48: In Newville, tournament MVP Ari Wozniak netted 19 points with 11 more coming from Alex Chobany as the Mustangs rolled past the Canners in the championship of the J.T. Kuhn Memorial Tournament.
Portage’s Brooke Bednarski and Jenna Burkett were named to the all-tournament team. The Mustangs led 63-32 after three quarters, outscoring Biglerville 25-7 in the third to build an insurmountable advantage.
The Canners’ Brylee Rogers scored 21 to lead the Class 3A squad.
High School Boys
Greater Johnstown 73, Summit Academy 37: Donte Tinsinger netted 19 points for the host Trojans as they hammered out a win over the Knights. Dion Dixon scored 12 points while Nyerere Collins totaled 11 more for Greater Johnstown, which held a 48-15 lead at halftime.
Summit Academy’s Elijah Adams posted 12 points in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.