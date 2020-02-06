High School Boys
Portage 81, Ferndale 56: Andrew Miko (17 points), Kaden Claar (14) and Demetrius Miller (13) all scored in double figures to lift the Mustangs past the Yellow Jackets in a WestPAC North contest on Thursday.
Portage (16-4) used a 23-10 advantage in the second quarter to lead 41-25.
Chance Kelly topped Ferndale (5-15) with 16 points. Bruce Moore added 14 points and Loghan Furfari finished with 10 points.
North Star 63, Blacklick Valley 26: In Nanty Glo, Hunter Stevens provided a game-high 25 points as the Cougars rolled past the Vikings in a WestPAC North contest. Andy Zuchelli (18 points), Drew Lane (14) and Brock Weimer (10) all finished in double figures for North Star (19-2), which led 20-5 after the first quarter.
Rudy Lanzendorfer topped Blacklick Valley (4-15) with nine points.
Windber 73, Conemaugh Valley 40: Chase Vargo scored 18 points and Keith Charney had 13 as the visiting Ramblers beat the Blue Jays.
Dylan Napora had 12 points, and Kobe Charney had 10 for Windber.
The Ramblers built a 21-12 first-quarter lead and used a 25-8 third-quarter margin to pull away.
Turkeyfoot Valley 80, Rockwood 46: In Rockwood, the Rams ended the game on a 43-10 extended run to defeat the Rockets in a WestPAC South contest. Tanner Colflesh provided a game-high 28 points for Turkeyfoot Valley (13-7). Blake Nicholson added 19 points and Gavin Stimmell contributed 18 points.
Will Latuch topped Rockwood (2-17) with 21 points. Logan Schrock added 10 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 57, Salisbury-Elk Lick 51: In Salisbury, C.J. Salsgiver collected a game-high 30 points as the Vikings outscored the Elks 24-19 in the fourth quarter to prevail in a WestPAC South clash. Zion Manthey added 16 points.
Chase Jones led Salisbury-Elk Lick with 18 points. Tanner Hetrick poured in 10 points.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights 46, Bedford 34: In Bedford, Abby Lobick (15 points) and Kirsten Weakland (14) combined for 29 points as the Highlanders won their 12th straight game over the Bisons in a Laurel Highlands clash. Cambria Heights (19-1) used an 18-9 advantage in the third quarter to break open a seven-point halftime lead.
Sydney Taracatac led Bedford (10-10) with 14 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 48, Westmont Hilltop 45: In Ebensburg, Madison Ostinowsky (13 points) and Mara Yahner (12) led the Huskies with 25 combined points as the hosts edged the Hilltoppers in a Laurel Highlands matchup.
Olivia Berg led Westmont Hilltop (6-14) with 12 points. Grace Gardill added 11 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 76, Penn Cambria 54: Mikayla Martin led the Crimson Crushers with a game-high 21 points and added five assists in a win over the Panthers in a Laurel Highlands fray. Lexi Martin added 17 points. Bella Hunt contributed her fourth double-double in as many games with 14 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Bailey Shriver chipped in 13 points, six assists and six rebounds. Bria Bair added eight rebounds for Bishop McCort (12-9), which led 28-10 after the first quarter.
Bailey O’Donnell paced Penn Cambria (12-9) with 14 points.
Central Cambria 73, Somerset 34: In Somerset, Cass Bezek led a trio of Red Devils in double figures with 19 points as the visitors upended the Golden Eagles in a Laurel Highlands contest. Kiersten Szpala chipped in 14 points and Liz Bopp contributed 10.
Central Cambria (14-7) outscored Somerset 41-21 in the first half.
Nina Rascona (six rebounds and four steals) and Abby Rosman (eight rebounds) led Somerset with seven points each.
North Star 46, Ligonier Valley 40: In Boswell, Sydnee Ashbrook (18 points) and Steph Emert (15) combined for 33 points as the Cougars (7-13) edged the Rams in a nonconference clash.
Haley Boyd paced Ligonier Valley (3-17) with 19 points, five assists and three steals. Lizzy Crissman pulled down 13 rebounds. Kaelyn Adams added nine boards and Katie Lawson finished with seven rebounds.
Richland 58, Chestnut Ridge 24: Julianna Stem led all scorers with 18 points as the host Rams defeated the Lions in a Laurel Highlands clash.
Isabella Burke (10 points and 11 assists) and Mellany Bowser (10 points and 13 rebounds) both provided double-doubles for Richland (9-12).
Belle Bosch topped Chestnut Ridge (1-19) with seven points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.