High School Girls
Penn Cambria 70, Richland 65 (OT): Lora Davis led all scorers with a game-high 26 points as the Panthers outlasted the Rams for an overtime Laurel Highlands victory on Saturday.
Logan Roman topped the Richland scoring with 21 points while Bella Burke added 20 and Jordyn Kinsey had 12.
Kinsey made one of two free throws with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime as the Panthers outscored the Rams 10-5 to earn the victory.
Ferndale 49, Johnstown Christian School 43: In Hollsopple, Libby Kinsey scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets won their first game of the season in a non-league contest against the host Blue Jays on Friday.
Angelina Wagner added 18 points and dished out eight assists for Ferndale, which also got 10 rebounds from Sahmara Tillman.
Rachel Hartman scored 10 points for Johnstown Christian School.
DuBois Christian School 36, Cambria County Christian 26: In DuBois, Gabby Meholick led the Eagles (10-1) with 11 points as the hosts defeated the Panthers on Friday. DuBois Christian School produced a 13-4 advantage in the second to lead 22-10 at halftime.
Macie Poborski led Cambria County Christian (7-6) with 15 points. Shyanne Spiridigliozzi pulled down 15 rebounds. Sofie Poborski finished with 14 boards. Hope Fenchak came up with eight steals.
High School Boys
Shade 79, Conemaugh Valley 52: In Cairnbrook, Vince Fyock topped all scorers with 27 points as the host Panthers rolled out to an early lead and never looked back in a WestPAC crossover game against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Kaden Koleszarik added 18 points for Shade (15-1), which also got 10 from Dylan Charlton.
Casey Cruse and Ryan Sida scored in double figures for Conemaugh Valley with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
