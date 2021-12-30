High School Boys
Penn Cambria 57, Tyrone 39: In Tyrone, the Panthers, led by MVP Mason McCarthy’s 15 points, defeated the Golden Eagles in the Kiwanis Reliant Bank Tournament championship game on Thursday.
Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold (14 points and nine rebounds) and Kyle Reese (nine points) earned spots on the all-tournament team. Vinny Chirdon added 12 points for 8-0 Penn Cambria.
Ross Gampe led Tyrone (6-2) with 10 points.
Kiski Area 37, Ligonier Valley 29: In Vandergrift, James Pearson topped the Cavaliers with nine points at the Kiski Area Holiday Tournament.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 11 points.
High School Girls
Kiski Area 62, Ligonier Valley 28: In Vandergrift, Abbie Johns tallied a game-high 30 points to lead the Cavaliers to victory over the Rams in the Kiski Area Holiday Tournament. Emma Peck added 13 points for the Cavaliers.
Madison Marinchak (13 points) and Haley Boyd (12) both finished in double figures for 0-8 Ligonier Valley. Sydnee Foust grabbed nine rebounds, and Maddie Griffin snared eight boards.
