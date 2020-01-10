High School Boys
North Star 55, Conemaugh Township 51: In Davidsville, a 19-12 edge in fourth-quarter scoring allowed the Cougars to snag a thrilling WestPAC North victory over the host Indians.
“Big atmosphere, high school basketball on a Friday,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said. “It came down to one or two plays, and North Star made the plays that made the difference in the game.”
Andy Zuchelli led the guests with 18 points while teammate Hunter Stevens scored 17 points and grabbed six boards. Drew Lane chipped in 11 for North Star, now 11-1.
Conemaugh Township (8-4) saw Jackson Byer net 17 points while dishing out six assists. Tyler Posnanski added 15 points while Evan Brenneman notched 10 points.
Westmont Hilltop 75, Somerset 35: The host Hilltoppers used a game-best 21 points from Tanner Civis with 14 more coming from Ashton Fortson and 10 from the hand of Josh Elders in a convincing win over the Golden Eagles.
Westmont Hilltop blew open a 12-all tie after a quarter with a 21-5 run in the second.
Will Reeping’s 10 points led Somerset.
Greater Johnstown 70, Bishop Carroll Catholic 61: In Ebensburg, Anderson Franklin scored 24 points and Joziah Wyatt-Taylor had 20 as the visiting Trojans beat the Huskies.
Greater Johnstown (8-1) used a 19-10 third-quarter advantage to take the lead after trailing 28-26 at halftime.
Tristan McDannell had a game-high 27 points for 5-4 Bishop Carroll Catholic.
Richland 68, Central Cambria 55: In Ebensburg, Caleb Burke scored a game-high 30 points as the Rams tore out to an early lead on the way to a Laurel Highlands victory over the host Red Devils.
Trent Rozich added 16 points for Richland.
Ben Young topped the Central Cambria scoring with 18 points.
Northern Garrett 65, Rockwood 26: In Accident, Maryland, Isaac Bittinger scored 17 points and Jared Bittinger had 14 points as the Huskies defeated the Rockets.
Northern Garrett took a 20-5 first-quarter lead and led 40-8 at halftime.
Penn Cambria 57, Cambria Heights 44: In Cresson, Conner Karabinos scored 16 points, Jake Tsikalas added 11 and Garrett Harrold had 10 in a Laurel Highlands win over the visiting Highlanders.
Preston Lamb led all scorers with 28 points for Cambria Heights, which also got 10 points from Adam Link.
High School Girls
Forest Hills 69, Bedford 38: In Sidman, the Rangers (13-0) remained unbeaten with a lopsided victory over the Bisons in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Five Forest Hills players scored in double figures led by 13 each from Taylor Burda and Jordyn Smith. Liz Zajdel added 11 points while Haley Croyle and Lexi Koeck chipped in 10 points each. Smith also had 10 rebounds.
Natalie Lippincott topped all scorers with 16 points for Bedford (7-3).
Blacklick Valley 60, Conemaugh Valley 51: Nikki Zimmerman scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Vikings to a narrow road win over the Blue Jays in a WestPAC North game.
Emily Marines supplied 11 points and Marisa Skubik had 10 for Blacklick Valley (8-3).
Anna Gunby led the way for Conemaugh Valley with 27 points, nine rebounds and seven steals.
Cambria County Christian 46, Clearfield Alliance Christian School 24: In Mundys Corner, Hope Fenchak scored a game-high 20 points and added seven rebounds and three steals as the host Panthers topped the Crusaders.
Macie Poborski chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals while teammate Sofie Poborski had 10 points, nine blocked shots and six boards for Cambria County Christian (5-2).
Elizabeth Shimmel had 14 points for Clearfield Alliance.
Conemaugh Township 52, North Star 50: In Davidsville, the Indians withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Cougars in a narrow WestPAC North victory.
Alyssa Nail topped the Conemaugh Township scoring with 14 points and added six assists and five rebounds. Chloe Shaulis contributed nine points and 11 rebounds for the Indians, who also got 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Lizzy Smith. Hannah Swank added nine points and six rebounds while teammate Maeve Cullen contributed five boards and Mya Poznanski had five steals.
Steph Emert scored a game-high 21 points for North Star, which also got 16 points from Sydney Ashbrook.
Shade 58, Meyersdale 43: In Meyersdale, Jenna Muha led a trio of double-digit scorers for the Panthers in a WestPAC South win over the Red Raiders.
Muha finished with 18 points while teammates Taylor Rapsky and Morgan Zimmerman added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Shade (8-2). Muha also had 14 rebounds, six steals and four assists. Zimmerman supplied 13 rebounds and four assists and Rapsky had four assists.
Jordan Cerreta had 12 points and Lauren Kretchman had 10 for Meyersdale.
Windber 88, Ferndale 14:In Windber, Alayna Elliott scored a game-high 24 points as the host Ramblers swatted the Yellow Jackets in a one-sided WestPAC North fray.
Gina Gaye and Kylie Ashbrook each had a double-double for Windber with Gaye scoring 15 and dishing out 12 assists while Ashbrook added 10 points and 10 boards.
Libby Kinsey had eight points to top the Ferndale scoring.
Bishop Carroll 41, Greater Johnstown 25: Savannah Smorto scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Huskies topped the host Trojans in a Laurel Highlands game.
Daijah Hall had 14 points for Greater Johnstown.
Marion Center 65, Ligonier Valley 36: In Marion Center, Shawna Cook scored 12 points to lead a quartet of Stingers double-digit scorers in a lopsided Heritage Conference victory over the visiting Rams.
Nevada Armstrong (11 points), Laney Monroe (10) Madison Gatskie (10) all scored in double figures for Marion Center.
Haley Boyd led all scorers with 24 points on six 3-pointers for Ligonier Valley.
Saltsburg 55, Northern Cambria 18: In Northern Cambria, Abbie Dickie and Eden Plowman each scored 15 points for the visiting Trojans in a Heritage Conference victory over the Colts.
Emma Kollar topped the Northern Cambria scoring with six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.