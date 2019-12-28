High School Boys
Boswell Area Jaycees Holiday Tournament
North Star 77, United 42: In Boswell, Andy Zuchelli (28), Drew Lane (18) and Hunter Stevens (18) combined for 64 points to lead the Cougars past the Lions in the championship game.
Zuchelli hit five 3-pointers for the 6-1 Cougars, who led 46-20 at halftime.
Austin Kovalcik topped United with 19 points.
Tussey Mountain 63, Shanksville-Stonycreek 39: In Boswell, Matt Leonard led a quartet of double-digit scorers for the Titans in a consolation victory over the Vikings.
Dawson Rightenour added 13 points for Tussey Mountain, which also got 12 points from Chad Morningstar and 10 from Devin Swope.
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Luke Reedy led all scorers with 19 points.
Richland Holiday Classic
Richland 64, Derry 37: Tournament MVP Caleb Burke scored 14 points and all-tournament team member Charlie Levander added 12 as the Rams won the championship with a victory over the Trojans.
Trent Rozich chipped in 10 points for Richland.
Ryan Bushey and Aiden Bushey (all-tournament team) scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Derry.
In the consolation game, Homer-Center topped Blairsville 68-45 with the Wildcats’ Ryan Sardone and the Bobcats’ Ashton Perfetti being selected to the all-tournament team.
Northern Blair Tournament
Tyrone 61, Bishop Carroll Catholic 58: In Tyrone, Damon Gripp and Brandon Lucas combined for 36 points as the Golden Eagles edged the Huskies in the championship game.
Gripp topped Tyrone (8-0) with 20 points, while Lucas (16) and Dehass (10) finished in double figures.
Scotty Semelsberger paced Bishop Carroll (3-2) with 21 points and five 3-pointers. Nolan Burk netted 14 points. The Huskies finished the fourth with a 13-11 advantage, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Portage Holiday Tournament
Portage 70, Penns Manor 50: In Portage, Kaden Claar (18), Andrew Miko (17) and Demetrius Miller (15) all scored in double figures to lead the Mustangs to a championship game victory over the Comets.
Portage (7-0) outscored Penns Manor 20-4 in the second quarter to lead 37-18 at halftime.
Claar and Payton Zatek were named to the all-tournament team.
Garrett Grimaldi topped Penns Manor (4-4) with 11 points.
Turkeyfoot Valley 80, Northern Bedford 64: In Portage, Tanner Colflesh poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Rams to a consolation game triumph over the Black Panthers.
Gavin Stimmel (21), Blake Nicholson (11) and Kameron Kemp (10) all finished in double figures for Turkeyfoot Valley (4-3).
Hayden Foor topped four Northern Bedford (1-4) players in double digits with 21 points. Caleb Diehl (14), Dalton Smith (13) and Thad Leidy (12) finished with at least a dozen points.
High School Girls
Richland Holiday Classic
Richland 45, Homer-Center 44: The host Rams held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Wildcats to capture the championship title from their tournament
Jordyn Kinsey, who was selected to the all-tournament team, led the way with 15 points while Bella Burke chipped in 11 and was named MVP.
Freshman Macy Sardone (all-tournament team) topped the Homer-Center scoring with 22 points and teammate Marlee Kochman added 11.
Conemaugh Township 42, Conemaugh Valley 26: Alyssa Nail scored a game-high 13 points to earn a spot on the all-tournament team and lift the Indians to a consolation game victory over the Blue Jays.
Anna Gunby, also selected to the all-tournament team, paced Conemaugh Valley with 13 rebounds, eight points and four steals.
Boswell Area Jaycees Holiday Tournament
Blairsville 53, Windber 40: In Boswell, Lexi Risinger led all scorers with 17 points as the Bobcats dispatched the Ramblers in the championship game.
Julia Potts and Isabel Pynos each tallied a dozen points for Blairsville (4-3), which used a 18-11 edge in the second to lead by nine at halftime.
Alayna Elliott and Gina Gaye paced Windber (6-3) with 12 and nine points, respectively.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 55, North Star 32: In the consolation game, Josie Snyder scored a game-high 23 points to help the Vikings to a victory over the host Cougars.
Hannah Platt provided 15 points and Rylee Snyder added 11 for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Sydney Ashbrook and Steph Emert supplied 12 points apiece for North Star.
Cambria Heights
Christmas Tournament
Cambria Heights 61, Greater Johnstown 31: In Patton, Abby Lobick and tournament MVP Chloe Weakland each tallied 15 points as the Highlanders won their fifth straight tourney championship.
Lobick and Emily Henry (12 points) were each named to the all-tournament team. Cambria Heights (6-0) led 21-2 after the first and cruised to victory.
town (1-6) with eight points.
town (1-6) with eight points.
Stevens Carpet One Holiday Hardwood Classic
Central Cambria 49, Everett 42: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils got a team-high 17 points from Liz Bopp in a consolation game victory over the Warriors.
Kiersten Szpala added 11 points for Central Cambria while Kaitlyn Maxwell scored a game-high 22 points for Everett.
Bopp and Maxwell were selected to the all-tournament team.
Claysburg Holiday Tournament
St. Joseph’s Catholic 37, Chestnut Ridge 26: In Claysburg, an 18-5 advantage in the fourth helped the Wolves get by the Lions in the consolation game.
Kate Youngmark led all scorers with 16 points for St. Joseph’s.
Belle Bosch topped Chestnut Ridge (0-6) with 10 points. Madelyn Hyde (eight points) was named to the all-tournament team.
North Allegheny Tournament
Forest Hills 51, Plum 38: In Wexford, Jordyn Smith scored 22 points including five 3-pointers to help lift the Rangers (8-0) to a victory over the Mustangs.
Kennedie Montue had 14 points for Plum.
Smith and Madeline Cecere (nine points) were selected to the all-tournament team.
West Shamokin Tournament
Redbank Valley 67, Ligonier Valley 26: In Rural Valley, Tara Hinderliter scored a game-high 38 points to top the 1,000-point scoring plateau for the Bulldogs in a big win over the Rams in the consolation game.
Kaelyn Adams had seven points for Ligonier Valley, which also got eight rebounds each from Liz Crissman and Katie Lawson. Crissman also had seven blocks.
