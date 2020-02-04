High School Boys
North Star 67, Conemaugh Township 51: In Boswell, Andy Zuchelli led a quartet of double-digit scorers for the Cougars in a key WestPAC North victory over the Indians on Tuesday night.
Zuchelli finished with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, for North Star (17-2), which also got 19 points from Hunter Stevens, 11 from Brock Weimer and 10 from Ethan Yoder.
Tyler Poznanski led all scorers with 24 points, including five treys, for Conemaugh Township (11-9) while Evan Brenneman chipped in 12 and Jackson Byer had 10.
The two squads combined for 17 3-pointers, nine by the Cougars and eight by the Indians.
Berlin Brothersvalley 91, Rockwood 33: In Berlin, Preston Foor led five Mountaineers in double digits with 14 points as the hosts rolled past the Rockets in a WestPAC South fray. Cole Blubaugh (13), Ryan Blubaugh (12), Will Spochart (11) and Abe Countryman (10) rounded out the Berlin (19-0) lineup. The Mountaineers led 32-5 after the first quarter.
Will Latuch (15 points) and Logan Schrock (11) each scored in double figures for Rockwood (2-17).
Conemaugh Valley 49, Blacklick Valley 41: In Nanty Glo, Casey Cruse led all scorers with 16 points to lead the Blue Jays past the Vikings in a WestPAC North contest. Ryan Sida added 11 points and Logan Kent poured in 10 for Conemaugh Valley (9-10), which led 45-25 after the third quarter.
Blacklick Valley (4-14) was led by Cody Williams’ 12 points. Rudy Lanzendorfer chipped in 10 points.
Windber 56, Ferndale 47: Kobe Charney led three Ramblers in double figures with 14 points as the visitors defeated the Yellow Jackets in a WestPAC North matchup. Dylan Napora provided 13 points and Caden Dusack added 10 points for Windber (13-6), which led 15-8 after the first and 27-15 at halftime.
Bruce Moore (14 points), Seth Coleman (11) and Chance Kelly (11) all scored in double digits for Ferndale (4-15).
Shade 82, Meyersdale 45: In Cairnbrook, Kaden Koleszarik and Vince Fyock combined for 47 points as the Panthers used a 30-8 advantage in the second frame to roll past the Red Raiders. Koleszarik tallied a game-high 26 points on six treys. Fyock finished with 21 points. Tyler Valine added a dozen points and Dylan Charlton chipped in 11. Shade drained 13 3-pointers as a team.
Gavin Hetz and Mahlon Reese led Meyersdale (4-14) with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Turkeyfoot Valley 88, Salisbury-Elk Lick 27: In Salisbury, junior Tanner Colflesh totaled a game-high 53 points on 18 made field goals and 11 foul shots to lead the Rams past the Elks in a WestPAC South contest. Colflesh tallied 21 points in the first frame. Blake Nicholson added 14 points for the Rams, who led 50-17 at halftime.
Daulton Sellers paced Salisbury-Elk Lick (2-14) with nine points.
High School Girls
Bellwood-Antis 76, Portage 58: In Portage, the Mustangs took on the two-time defending PIAA Class AA Blue Devils on Tuesday night and stayed with them throughout most of the contest before taking the loss in the non-league game.
“We were offered the opportunity to play a team of their caliber and we were happy to take it,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “Playing a team like Bellwood will help to make us a better team. Our players learned a lot from this game and it’s something that we can take forward into the WestPAC playoffs and into District 6.”
Notre Dame-bound Alli Campbell scored a game-high 31 points for Bellwood-Antis (18-1), which also got 17 points from Emilie Leidig and 13 from Monmouth recruit Sakeria Haralson.
Abbi Riskus topped the Portage scoring with 18 points while Maddy Hudak chipped in 14 points and Kara Dividock had 11 for the Mustangs (16-3).
The Blue Devils, who had 13 3-pointers, led just 17-14 after the first quarter, but outscored Portage 23-18 in the second quarter for a 50-32 lead. In the second half, Bellwood-Antis outscored the Mustangs 36-26.
Johnstown Christian 65, Bible Baptist Christian Academy 29: In Latrobe, Lillie Sprankle scored a game-high 19 points and added six rebounds as the visiting Blue Jays topped Bible Baptist.
Mary Hostetter added 12 points and six steals for Johnstown Christian, which also got 10 points from Kasmira Mack. Rachel Hartman added a team-high eight rebounds and Sarah Huston had seven boards for the Blue Jays.
Victoria Sarra topped the Bible Baptist scoring with 14 points.
Penn Cambria 54, Bishop Carroll 43: In Cresson, Lora Davis scored 17 points and Madison Grove added 10 as the Panthers downed the visiting Huskies in a Laurel Highlands game on Monday.
Ellie Long had 11 points and Mara Yahner scored nine to pace Bishop Carroll.
