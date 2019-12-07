High School Boys
Pine Grill Roundball Classic
North Star 51, Everett 32: In Somerset, Andy Zuchelli’s 23 points led the way for the Cougars as they clawed past the Warriors. Hunter Stevens pitched in 13 points in the victory.
Seth Price, Isaac Mearkle and Josiah Seese each scored eight points for Everett.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 45, Somerset 42: In Somerset, Luke Reedy and Cy Brant scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, as the Vikings edged the Golden Eagles.
Aiden VanLenten’s 13 points topped Somerset.
Homer-Center Tournament
Berlin Brothersvalley 63, Bishop Canevin 47: In Homer City, Elijah Sechler’s 31 points played a vital role in the Mountaineers’ win over the Crusaders. Abe Countryman added 12 points for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Hilltopper Classic
United 57, Conemaugh Valley 41: Austin Kovalcik’s 25-point, 15-rebound effort helped the Lions start the season with a win as they dispatched the Blue Jays in the tournament opener.
Aiden Ringler tallied 10 points for United, which opened with a 20-8 lead after a quarter.
Ryan Sida’s 13 points paced Conemaugh Valley.
Ron Davidson Roundball Classic
At Central Cambria
Penn Cambria 62, Conemaugh Township 50: In Ebensburg, Mason McCarthy scored 12 points and teammates Jake Tsikalas and Carter Smith chipped in 11 points each as the Panthers defeated the Indians to move into Saturday’s championship game against Penns Manor.
Tsikalas added nine assists for Penn Cambria.
Conemaugh Township’s Tyler Poznanski had 20 points to lead all scorers. The Indians will face Central Cambria in the consolation game.
Penns Manor 47, Central Cambria 44: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils led for a large portion of the game, but the Comets battled past the hosts to reach the tournament final.
A strong 19-8 run in the fourth gave Penns Manor the boost that it needed. Kevin Baum’s 14 points led the Heritage Conference squad.
Ben Young scored a game-high 18 points for Central Cambria, while teammate Carter Seymour tallied 13.
Non-Tournament
Turkeyfoot Valley 92, Johnstown Christian 45: In Hollsopple, Tanner Colflesh scored a game-high 58 points – a school record – as the Rams belted the Blue Jays.
Gavin Stimmel added 15 points and Blake Nicholson had 12 for Turkeyfoot Valley.
Drew Taylor had 11 points for Johnstown Christian, which also got 10 from Daryl Baker.
High School Girls
Forest Hills Tip-Off Tournament
Juniata Valley 53, Central Cambria 50: In Sidman, Halee Smith had 15 points, Olivia Smith added 14 and Hayden Taylor had 12 in the Hornets narrow victory over the Red Devils in opening-round action.
Liz Bopp led a trio of double-digit scorers for Central Cambria with 14 points while Cassidy Bezek added 11 and Megan Stevens added 10.
“It was definitely a tough first game,” Red Devils coach Brittany Sedlock said. “They had all five starters back, I think, and we had a lot of new faces. It was a battle.”
Central Cambria plays Penns Valley in the consolation game.
Forest Hills 66, Penns Valley 20: In Sidman, Remi Smith led a quartet of double-digit scorers for the Rangers with a game-high 21 points to lead the hosts to a victory over the Rams.
Jordyn Smith added 15 points, Madeline Cecere had 12 and Haley Croyle provided 10 for Forest Hills, which will play Juniata Valley Saturday in the championship.
There were no Penns Valley players who scored in double figures.
Blacklick Valley Tournament
Glendale 47, Conemaugh Valley 42: In Nanty Glo, the Vikings’ Kyla Campbell scored 11 points while teammate Olivia Reese netted 10 in a narrow win over the Blue Jays.
Glendale held a six-point lead at halftime and marked time with Conemaugh Valley in the second half to hold on.
Mackenzie Flowers’ nine points led the Blue Jays.
Blacklick Valley 55, Northern Cambria 22: In Nanty Glo, Maria McConnell scored 24 points and dished out five assists to help lead the Vikings to a victory over the Colts and a berth in Saturday’s title game opposite Glendale.
Emily Marines chipped in 10 points for Blacklick Valley.
Riley Myers topped the Northern Cambria scoring with 11 points.
Homer-Center Tournament
Homer-Center 71, Greater Johnstown 30: In Homer City, a 21-6 edge in second-quarter scoring along with 25 Trojans turnovers in the first half led to the Wildcats’ victory at home. Macy Sardone and Marlee Kochman each had 19 points while Kennedy Page netted 13, and Molly Kosmack poured in 12.
AdraNae McCray’s 10 points led Greater Johnstown.
Art Burkett Tournament
Portage 62, Richland 42: In Portage, Kara Dividock posted 23 points while teammate Abbi Riskus followed with 15 as the Mustangs galloped past the Rams.
Portage’s 27-9 run in the third quarter gave it the separation necessary to take the win.
Julianna Stem led Richland with 16 points while Logan Roman and Jordan Kinsey each scored 10.
Portage will face Penn Cambria in Saturday’s championship. The Panthers defeated Claysburg-Kimmel 78-63.
Greensburg Salem Tournament
Greensburg Salem 62, Ligonier Valley 31: In Greensburg, Abby Mankins’ 21 points led the way as the Golden Lions doubled up the Rams. Carissa Caldwell pitched in 10 points in the win.
Kaelyn Adams’ 11 points paced Ligonier Valley.
Hilltopper Classic
Somerset 52, Ferndale 20: Sofia Rush and Shawna Walker each scored 10 points as the Golden Eagles dropped the Yellow Jackets.
Information for Ferndale was not reported.
Marion Center Tournament
Bishop Carroll 68, Marion Center 54: In Marion Center, Mara Yahner posted 28 points while Savannah Smorto added 15 in the Huskies’ win over the Stingers.
Laney Monroe’s 17 led Marion Center, while Jerzy Coble added 14.
Non-Tournament
Shade 63, Forbes Road 54: In Cairnbrook, Morgan Zimmerman led the way for the Panthers with 24 points and seven boards in a season-opening win over the Cardinals.
Shade also got 17 points and seven assists from Taylor Rapsky, while Jenna Muha pitched in a dozen points.
Forbes Road received matching 18-point efforts from Quincy McMath and Hannah Skiles.
Bedford 65, Northern Bedford 24: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott posted 19 points while Shelby Mortimore chipped in 11 as the Bisons trampled the Black Panthers.
Bedford bounded out to a 41-13 lead at the half and coasted to the opening-night win.
Turkeyfoot Valley 42, Johnstown Christian 28: In Confluence, Payj Hostetler scored a game-high 17 as the Rams topped the Blue Jays.
Elise Walker supplied 10 points for Turkeyfoot Valley.
Sarah Huston, Alana Machak and Kazmira Mack scored six points each for Johnstown Christian.
