High School Girls
Thursday
Shade 56, Blacklick Valley 46: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha had 19 points and 10 boards while fellow Panther Morgan Zimmerman scored a dozen points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Shade toppled the upstart Vikings. Taylor Rapsky scored 11 for the Panthers, who got 10 points from Katie Cook.
Maria McConnell led Blacklick Valley with 18 points while Marissa Skubik added 13.
Windber 68, Meyersdale 28: In Meyersdale, Gina Gaye scored 16 points and registered 13 steals to help her Ramblers squad dunk the host Red Raiders. Alayna Elliott tallied a game-high 17 points while dishing out six assists in the win while teammate Rylee Ott posted 10 points.
Cambria County Christian 38, Huntingdon Christian Academy 32: In Huntingdon, Sofie Poborski led the scoring with 14 points as the Panthers claimed an ACAA catfight over the Lions. Hope Fenchak scored 10 points and had eight steals for Cambria County Christian, which also got 10 points and six rebounds from Macie Poborski.
Huntingdon Christian Academy’s Lily Ginther scored a game-high 16 points while teammate Lili Morningstar tallied 10.
Blairsville 73, Ligonier Valley 19: In Blairsville, Lexie Risinger’s 20 points led a quartet of Bobcats in double figures in a blowout win over the Rams. Julia Potts (14), Peyton Potter (12) and Abby Pynos (10) were also in double digits for Blairsville, which allowed no more than seven points in any quarter.
Haley Boyd’s 10 points topped Ligonier Valley.
Conemaugh Township 59, Rockwood 41: In Rockwood, Mya Poznanski had 18 points and 13 rebounds to set the pace for the Indians in a win over the Rockets. Lizzy Smith contributed 16 points in the win Alyssa Nail pitched in 10 points.
Kaitlyn Wheatley notched 12 points to lead Rockwood.
Wednesday
Richland 59, Greater Johnstown 27: The host Rams got 19 points and 18 rebounds from Jordyn Kinsey with another 16 points coming from Julianna Stem as they turned away the Trojans.
Bella Burke issued 13 assists in the victory.
High School Boys
Thursday
North Star 67, Shanksville-Stonycreek 41: In Shanksville, Hunter Stevens’ 22-point night lit the way for the Cougars as they dispatched the host Vikings. Andy Zuchelli’s 16 points followed Stevens’ lead while North Star also got 10 points from Drew Lane.
Ty Walker’s 14 points led Shanksville-Stonycreek while teammate C.J. Salsgiver scored 10.
Wednesday
Ferndale 84, Rockwood 49: The Yellow Jackets got 29 points and 10 rebounds from Chance Kelley while Justin Mitchell provided another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds as they hammered the visiting Rockets.
Seth Coleman scored 16 in the win while Loghan Furfari tallied 14 more. Quamir Simms had eight steals for the hosts.
Will Latuch’s 22 points led Rockwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.