Basketball
High School Girls
Shade 53, Rockwood 52: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha contributed game highs of 32 points and 21 rebounds as the Panthers slipped by the Rockets on Thursday.
Abby Putnick and Alexis Stoppe each grabbed seven rebounds for 3-10 Shade, which outscored Rockwood 17-12 in the fourth quarter.
Carissa Pletcher (18 points), Kailtyn Pletcher (14) and Mollie Wheatley (12) all finished in double figures for 9-8 Rockwood.
Portage 45, Blacklick Valley 36: In Nanty Glo, Sydni Sossong and Ari Wozniak each netted 11 points as the Mustangs defeated the Vikings.
Nikki Zimmerman led Blacklick Valley with 15 points, and Kaydence Killinger added 14 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 68, Somerset 37: In Somerset, Bria Bair compiled 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Gianna Gallucci added 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Golden Eagles.
Ally Stephens provided 12 points for 16-1 Bishop McCort, which received 10 assists and five steals from Bailey Shriver. Lexi Martin added six assists and five steals.
Mia Rosman led Somerset with 13 points, and Kamryn Ross added 11 points.
Windber 56, Conemaugh Township 33: In Davidsville, Gina Gaye tallied a game-high 21 points, while Mariah Andrews (13) and Rylee Ott (10) each finished in double figures as the Ramblers topped the Indians.
Mya Poznanski led Conemaugh Township with 10 points. Ava Byer, Ashlynn Fetterman and Mya Nanna each finished with four steals. Regan Mash dished out four assists.
High School Boys
Portage 77, Blacklick Valley 41: In Nanty Glo, Kaden Claar provided a game-high 22 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Vikings.
Mason Kargo (11 points) and Jace Irvin (10) also finished in double figures for 18-0 Portage.
Rudy Lanzendorfer and Cody Williams each netted eight points for 11-8 Blacklick Valley.
Central 55, Penn Cambria 45: In Martinsburg, Eli Lingenfelter (16 points) and Tyrell Rolle (10) each scored in double figures as the Scarlet Dragons prevailed over the Panthers.
Garrett Harrold provided a team-high 13 points and seven rebounds for 16-3 Penn Cambria. Kyle Reese netted 13 points, and Mason McCarthy added a dozen points.
