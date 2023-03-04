Shade's Jenna Muha (right) and teammate Kennedy Landis celebrate a 65-61 victory over Conemaugh Township in a PIAA District V Class 1A consolation game at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center in Johnstown, PA., Saturday, Mar.4, 2023. Muha scored 47 points, helping her team to recover from a 14-point deficit and win the game, as well as place her as District V's all-time girl's leading scorer with 2,293 points.