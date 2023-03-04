JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Shade senior Jenna Muha poured in 47 points to lead the Panthers to a 65-61 come-from-behind victory over Conemaugh Township in the District 5 Class A girls consolation game Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center.
The Frostburg State University signee headlined a second half comeback for Shade, which trailed by 14 late in the third quarter. Muha scored 33 points in the final two frames, including 20 of the Panthers’ 24 in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t want to leave anything on the court,” Shade coach Mark Satkovich said. “We’ve been talking about heart since we last played. We decided there wasn’t going to be anyone stopping us from getting the win. Jenna’s been amazing all year. She was a big spark today.”
After becoming Somerset County’s all-time leading female scorer earlier this week, Muha surpassed McConnellsburg graduate Marla McElhaney for the highest female points total in District 5 history against the Indians.
Muha now sits at 2,293 career points.
“I honestly didn’t even know I was close to hitting it,” Muha said. “I just have to be thankful for the things God has blessed me with. I never would’ve been able to do this without my teammates behind me. They’re the biggest support system of all.”
With its third victory over Conemaugh Township this season, Shade (16-10) clinches its second consecutive PIAA Tournament berth. The Panthers will face the District 3 champion in the first round on March 11.
The Indians close their campaign at 14-13, marking the first time Conemaugh Township reached double-digit victories since 2018-19 and earning its highest win total since tallying 17 in 2013-14.
Mya Poznanski topped four Indians in double-figures with 19 points. Ava Byer, Katie Wiley and Ashlyn Fetterman tallied 15, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
In Saturday’s other action:
High School Boys
District 6 Tournament - Class 3A Consolation
Westmont Hilltop 61, Tyrone 46: The host Hilltoppers got 26 points from Noah Brownlee, while Ryan Craft and Jack Werner supplied 14 and 11 points, respectively, as they topped the Golden Eagles to reach the PIAA Class 3A tournament.
Westmont Hilltop (17-7) will face District 7 runner-up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on March 11 in a first-round contest. Tyrone sees its season end at 14-11.
After battling to lead by a point at halftime, the Hilltoppers outscored their guests 22-4 in the third with 14 points coming from Brownlee in the frame.
Zac LeGars’ 17 points led Tyrone, which also received 14 points from Ross Gaupe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.