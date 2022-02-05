High School Girls
Shade 66, Meyersdale 43: In Meyersdale, junior Jenna Muha scored a school-record 48 points and added 20 rebounds as the Panthers defeated the Red Raiders on Saturday.
Muha collected 31 of her points in the second half. The 6-foot forward and 2021 Class 1A third-team all-state selection produced 16 points in the third quarter and 15 more in the final frame. The record was previously held by 1988 graduate Michele Chelednik, who netted 47 points in a game during the 1987-88 season.
Hailee Chapman added eight assists and six rebounds for 4-10 Shade.
Marci Dupre led Meyersdale with 10 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 63, Bellwood-Antis 52: Bria Bair tallied 16 points and six rebounds, Cami Beppler netted 13 points, Lexi Martin provided 12 points, eight rebounds and seven steals and Gianna Gallucci added 12 points and four assists as the host Crimson Crushers defeated the Blue Devils.
Bailey Shriver added five rebounds and four assists for 16-1 Bishop McCort, which outscored Bellwood-Antis 22-13 in the third quarter.
At halftime, Bishop McCort recognized its 1,000-point scorers either at the scholastic or college level.
Leigha Clapper and Aly Partner each provided 11 points for 15-3 Bellwood-Antis.
Windber 35, Shanksville-Stonycreek 25: In Shanksville, Mariah Andrews amassed 14 points, and Gina Gaye added 10 more as the Ramblers won a defensive battle over the Vikings.
Windber (14-3) led 16-5 after the first quarter and held Shanksville-Stonycreek to single-digit scoring in three out of four frames.
Josie Snyder led Shanksville-Stonycreek (13-5) with 14 points.
United 57, Homer-Center 52: In Armagh, Lauren Donelson (17 points), Jordyn Travis (14) and Aleah Bevard (10) all finished in double figures as the Lions earned a key Heritage Conference victory over the Wildcats.
United (15-4) outscored Homer-Center 20-12 in the fourth quarter.
Macy Sardone led Homer-Center (16-4) with 20 points. Marlee Kochman added 14 points.
Penns Manor 56, Cambria Heights 50: In Clymer, Megan Dumm provided a game-high 32 points as the Comets (19-2) held off the Highlanders.
Bryce Burkey led 6-10 Cambria Heights with 17 points. Sienna Kirsch added 14 points.
High School Boys
United 43, Cambria Heights 36: In Armagh, Brad Felix provided a game-high 17 points as the Lions defeated the Highlanders and clinched a section title in the Heritage Conference.
United (17-4) led 21-6 after the first quarter.
Caleb Whiteford topped Cambria Heights (12-6) with 13 points.
The same two teams will meet in a Heritage Conference semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday in Armagh.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 66, Salisbury-Elk Lick 35: In Shanksville, Braden Adams netted a triple-double with 35 points, 12 steals and 11 rebounds to lead the Vikings over the Elks.
Chris McCorkle added 12 points, and Logan McCall supplied 11 points for 6-11 Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Daulton Sellers led 3-9 Salisbury-Elk Lick with 16 points.
