High School Girls
Meyersdale 51, Conemaugh Township 50: In Meyersdale, the Red Raiders crept ahead in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Indians 14-12, clipping their guests in a tight contest on Thursday. Zoe Hetz led Meyersdale with 20 points while Marcella Dupre added 10 more.
Mya Poznansky’s 29 points topped Conemaugh Township, which saw Jenna Brenneman yank down seven rebounds.
Berlin Brothersvalley 53, North Star 29: In Berlin, the Mountaineers’ 21-4 lead after a quarter set the tone the rest of the way as the hosts rolled past the Cougars.
Gracie Sechler’s 18 points led Berlin Brothersvalley.
Grace Metz and Abby Barnick each had 11 points for North Star.
Portage 55, Windber 38: In Portage, Jenna Burkett compiled 17 points, and Ari Wozniak chipped in 15 as the Mustangs galloped past the Ramblers.
Lexie James led Windber with 18 points.
Blacklick Valley 60, Rockwood 50: In Rockwood, Kristin Szymusiak tallied 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while fellow Viking Kaydence Killinger had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a road win over the Rockets.
Blacklick Valley also saw MacKenzie Winter notch 15 points as Riley Hoover poured in dozen.
Mollie Wheatley’s 25 points boosted Rockwood, while teammate Morgan Beckner added 11 more.
Cambria Heights 45, Purchase Line 28: In Patton, Sienna Kirsch totaled 16 points, and Gracey Vinglish netted a double-double consisting of 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Highlanders topped the Red Dragons.
Purchase Line’s Anna Layden totaled 10 points.
Johnstown Christian 40, Great Commission 18: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller tallied a game-high 20 points as the Blue Jays soared over the Bears.
No other player scored more than six points.
High School Boys
United 76, Purchase Line 35: In Armagh, Brad Felix amassed a game-high 23 points as the Lions roared past the Red Dragons.
United (4-0) received 14 points from Joe Marino.
Andrew Smarsh led Purchase Line with nine points.
Great Commission 50, Johnstown Christian 36: In Hollsopple, Charlie Lohsl netted 17 points, and Sam Higgins (13) and Elijah Best (12) each finished in double figures to lift the Bears over the Blue Jays.
Jeremiah Taylor led Johnstown Christian with 19 points, and Jacob Taylor added 10.
