High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 76, Ferndale 21: In Nanty Glo, Maria McConnell tied the girls’ single-game scoring record for the school with a game-high 38 points in a WestPAC North victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets on Monday. McConnell tied Hailey Sheesley’s record at Blacklick Valley.
Libby Kinsey paced the Ferndale scoring with 11 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 63, Central Cambria 57: Mikayla Martin supplied a game-high 30 points and five treys to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Red Devils in Laurel Highlands play.
Martin added five steals and is 20 points shy of 1,000 for her career. Lexi Martin added 13 points and Bailey Shriver accounted for 10 points and five assists for Bishop McCort (5-5). Lauren Selfridge and Bria Bair pulled down 10 and eight rebounds, respectively.
Liz Bopp (23), Cass Bezek (17) and Abby Walwro (10) all scored in double figures for Central Cambria (6-5).
Bedford 51, Richland 35: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott and Josie Shuke combined for 31 points to lead the Bisons past the Rams in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Bedford (7-2) carried an 18-3 advantage in the fourth quarter. Lippincott tallied a game-high 17 points. Shuke added 14 points.
Bella Burke led Richland (6-4) with 13 points.
Cambria Heights 55, Westmont Hilltop 32: A trio of Highlanders scored in double figures led by 16 from Chloe Weakland in a victory over the host Hilltoppers in the Laurel Highlands.
Abby Lobick added 15 points for Cambria Heights, which also got 10 from Emily Henry.
Lauren Lavis topped the Westmont Hilltop scoring with 10 points.
Forest Hills 65, Chestnut Ridge 21: In New Paris, Taylor Burda supplied a game-high 21 points and five treys as the 11-0 Rangers rolled past the Lions in a Laurel Highlands fray.
Liz Zajdel (12) and Remi Smith (10) scored in double figures for Forest Hills.
Belle Bosch paced Chestnut Ridge with 10 points.
Portage 77, Conemaugh Township 51: In Davidsville, Maddy Hudak led a quartet of double-digit scorers for the Mustangs with 20 points in a road victory over the Indians in a WestPAC North clash.
Abbi Riskus had 13 points for Portage, which also got 11 points from Lauren Shaffer and 10 from Emma Kissell.
Hannah Swank led the way for the Indians with 20 points and added eight rebounds. Alyssa Nail had 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for Conemaugh Township, which also got 10 rebounds and two assists from Chloe Shaulis along with six rebounds from Lizzy Smith and five assists from Regan Mash.
Bishop Guilfoyle 64, Greater Johnstown 59: Leah Homan led all scorers with 17 points as the visiting Marauders topped the Trojans in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Aurielle Brunner and Theresa Haigh chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Bishop Guilfoyle (7-2).
AndraNae McCray had 13 points to top the Greater Johnstown (1-8) scoring.
United 56, Ligonier Valley 16: In Ligonier, the Lions rolled out to an 18-0 lead and improved to 11-1 with a lopsided victory over the Rams in a Heritage Conference fray. Maddison Duplin led the way for United with 10 points.
Haley Boyd had eight points while Liz Crissman supplied six rebounds and five blocked shots for Ligonier Valley, which also got four steals from Carol Woods.
Windber 54, North Star 48: In Boswell, Gina Gaye scored a game-high 20 points and added 10 rebounds as the Ramblers defeated the host Cougars in a WestPAC North game.
Amanda Cominsky added 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Windber (7-3).
Steph Emert and Sydney Ashbrook (nine rebounds) each chipped in 15 points for North Star.
Cambria County Christian 37, Grace Prep 36: In Mundys Corner, Hope Fenchak had a double-double with 16 points and 10 steals as the Panthers topped the Storm.
Macie Poborski added 10 points and seven steals for Cambria County Christian.
Sarah Zubler scored a game-high 24 points for Grace Prep.
High School Boys
Richland 58, Bedford 57: Trent Rozich scored 13 points and Charlie Levander added 10 as the Rams edged the visiting Bisons in a Laurel Highlands battle.
Drew Hall scored a game-high 26 points for Bedford, which had 11 3-pointers. Steven Ressler and Joey Koontz chipped in 13 and 12 points respectively for the Bisons (7-3).
Berlin Brothersvalley 67, Southern Fulton 49: In Warfordsburg, Cole Blubaugh led all scorers with 21 points as the visiting Mountaineers topped the Indians in a non-league game.
Will Spochart chipped in 19 points for Berlin Brothersvalley, which also got 15 points from Elijah Sechler.
Gabe Stolte and Dylan Melton each had eight points for Southern Fulton.
Bishop Carroll 73, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 46: In Ebensburg, Scott Semelsberger led all scorers with 19 points as the Huskies topped the visiting Wolves in a non-league game. Tristan McDannell (17 points) and Nolan Burk (16) also scored in double figures for Bishop Carroll.
Brandon Scanlan had 13 points for St. Joseph’s, which also got 11 points from Aiden Cross.
Bishop McCort Catholic 70, Central Cambria 43: In Ebensburg, Grant Jeanjaquet led a quartet of Crimson Crushers in double figures with 13 points as the visitors defeated the Red Devils in Laurel Highlands play. Aiden Layton (12), Sam Newcomer (12) and Mason Nash (11) provided balance for Bishop McCort (3-7), which used an 18-6 edge in the first to gain separation.
Ben Young and Daric Danchanko led Central Cambria (3-7) with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Westmont Hilltop 55, Cambria Heights 45: In Patton, Ashton Fortson provided 26 points and 15 rebounds to spearhead the Hilltoppers (8-1) past the Highlanders in Laurel Highlands action. Westmont Hilltop secured a 20-5 edge in the third to lead 40-28.
Preston Lamb netted 16 points for Cambria Heights (4-3). Luke Lamb added 10 points.
Chestnut Ridge 68, Forest Hills 59: In Sidman, Matt Whysong paced all scorers with 22 points as the Lions defeated the Rangers in a Laurel Highlands clash. Noah Hillegass and Lucas Nicodemus poured in 13 points each for Chestnut Ridge (5-4), which used an 18-10 advantage in the second to lead by nine at halftime.
Zach Myers led Forest Hills (2-7) with 21 points and three treys. Jeremy Burda netted 15 points and Carson Berkhimer added 11 points.
Conemaugh Valley 67, Meyersdale 60: Logan Kent and Ryan Sida combined for 46 points and eight 3-pointers to lead the Blue Jays past the Red Raiders in a WestPAC crossover contest. Kent finished with 24 points and four treys, while Sida added 22 points and four triples for Conemaugh Valley (4-5), which outscored Meyersdale 36-23 in the second half.
Mahlon Reese tallied 19 points for Meyersdale (1-7). Gavin Hetz accounted for 17 points.
Homer-Center 48, Portage 47: In Homer City, the host Wildcats (7-4) handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season in a non-league game.
Jaden Evanick topped the Homer-Center scoring with 21 points while teammate Jon Gearhart added 15.
Preston Rainey and Kaden Claar each scored 11 points for Portage (8-1).
Penn Cambria 77, Somerset 47: In Cresson, the Panthers poured in 12 3-pointers as Mason McCarthy scored 17 points and Chayce McCombie added 15 in a Laurel Highlands win over the visiting Golden Eagles.
Jake Tsikalas supplied 12 points for Penn Cambria.
Masin Stutzman, Will Reeping and Aiden VanLenten all scored in double figures for Somerset with 14, 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Rockwood 50, Johnstown Christian 31: In Rockwood, Eli Foy scored 18 points and Will Latuch added 15 as the host Rockets topped the Blue Jays in a non-league game.
Donte Coleman scored 11 points for Johnstown Christian.
