BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Tuesday
Ligonier Valley 69, East Allegheny 56: In Ligonier, the Rams notched the 1,000th win in program history, according to the school, on Tuesday in a victory over the Wildcats.
Jaicob Hollick led Ligonier Valley with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Matthew Marinchak had 20 points and five assists. Dylan Rhoades added 11 points for the Rams.
Mike Smith led East Allegheny with 23 points.
Ferndale 65, Rockwood 45: Bruce Moore scored 24 points and Ian Conway netted 15 as the Yellow Jackets pulled away from the Rockets.
Will Latuch had 24 points and Josiah Rock had 11 for Rockwood.
North Star 80, Meyersdale 39: In Boswell, the Cougars netted 35 first-quarter points en route to a one-sided victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
Brock Weimer had 21 points, and Brady Weimer and C.J. Biery each netted 13 points for North Star.
Noah Kretchman had 11 points for Meyersdale.
Portage 74, Central Cambria 45: In Portage, 18 points from Kaden Claar, 17 from Andrew Miko and another 13 from Gavin Gouse were key ingredients in the Mustangs’ win over the Red Devils.
In the victory, Portage remained unbeaten at 13-0.
Hobbs Dill’s 15 points topped Central Cambria.
United 65, River Valley 62: In Armagh, Brad Felix scored 18 points, Joe Marino had 17 and Johnny Muchesko netted 16 as the host Lions held off the Panthers.
Rocco Bartolini had 18 points for River Valley. Cameron Reaugh and Braden Staats scored 12 apiece.
Monday
Windber 72, Meyersdale 27: In Meyersdale, Caden Dusack had 18 points, Keith Charney scored 14, and Dylan Evans had 10 points in the Ramblers’ victory over the Red Raiders.
Central Cambria 67, Somerset 56: In Ebensburg, four Red Devils notched double figures in scoring in a win over the Golden Eagles. Daric Danchanko totaled 15 points while Hobbs Dill (14), Nolan Wyrwas (12) and Jace Koss (11) also scored north of 10 points.
Somerset’s Eli Mumau and Aiden VanLenten each scored 17 points while Luke Housley tallied 14.
Chestnut Ridge 73, Richland 67: In New Paris, Christian Hinson’s 23 points – with 21 coming on seven 3-pointers – led the Lions in a thrilling victory over the Rams. Matt Whysong followed Hinson’s lead with 19 points while Nate Whysong posted 14 points and Hayden Little netted 11.
Richland’s Trent Rozich tallied a game-high 27 points while Kellan Stahl had 16.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 73, Forest Hills 55: In Sidman, the Marauders hit 16 3-pointers as they outgunned the Rangers. Patrick Haigh (21), Karson Kiesewetter (15) and Danny Haigh (13) each scored in double figures for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Jeremy Burda’s 18 points led Forest Hills, which got 10 more from Devon Brezovec.
Bishop McCort Catholic 65, Penn Cambria 63: In Cresson, a late steal-layup combo by Trystan Fornari pushed the Crimson Crushers ahead to stay with 2.4 seconds remaining in a key Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference battle. Fornari tallied 29 points while Mason Nash pitched in 12 points.
Mason McCarthy’s 16 points spurred the Panthers, who saw Garrett Harrold scored 13 points and Kyle Reese 11.
Blacklick Valley 50, Rockwood 43: In Rockwood, a 13-5 edge in fourth-quarter scoring helped the Vikings snatch a road win over the Rockets. Rudy Lanzendorfer led all scorers with 24 points in victory while teammate Mike Frank recorded 10 points.
Rockwood was led in scoring by Will Latuch (18) and Aidan Ream (13).
Bishop Carroll Catholic 64, Westmont Hilltop 50: Thirteen points from Luke Repko and 12 more from Max Voyda helped the visiting Huskies net a win over the Hilltoppers.
Danny Heider’s 15 points topped Westmont Hilltop.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Shanksville-Stonycreek 52, Greater Johnstown 29: In Shanksville, Rylee Snyder had 19 points and 18 rebounds while Josie Snyder collected 16 points and 11 boards in the Vikings’ win over the Trojans.
Monday
Forest Hills 63, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 41: In Altoona, Remi Smith scored 21 points and Alexis Henderson had 16 points as the visiting Rangers beat the Marauders.
Addison Schirato had 11 rebounds and eight points for the 11-3 Rangers.
Leah Homan had 21 points and eight rebounds for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Southmoreland 53, Ligonier Valley 25: In Ligonier, the Scotties’ Gracie Spadaro scored 16 points to lead the way in a win over the Rams. Maddie Moore netted 12 points and Delaynie Marvosh added 10 in the victory.
Ligonier Valley’s top scorer was Madison Marichak, who had 12.
North Star 53, Meyersdale 43: In Boswell, Cenley Miller and Abby Barnick each scored 16 points as the host Cougars beat the Raiders.
Grace Metz had 10 points for North Star. The Cougars made seven 3-point field goals, including three by Barnick and two by Metz.
Zoe Hetz led Meyersdale with 20 points.
Windber 58, Shade 38: In Cairnbrook, the Ramblers’ Rylee Ott scored 21 points and teammate Gina Gaye supplied 19 more in a victory over the rival Panthers.
Shade’s Jenna Muha notched 22 points and pulled down 18 boards.
Richland 53, Chestnut Ridge 32: Julianna Stem had 16 points, Bella Burke netted 15, and Jordan Kinsey had 12 points as the host Rams beat the Lions.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge with 17 points.
Bedford 57, Central 41: In Bedford, Sydney Taracatac had 20 points, Natalie Lippincott had 17, and Josie Shuke had 16 points as the host Bisons defeated the Dragons.
Katheryn Longenecker had 13 points, and Leah Johnston had 11 for Central.
Blacklick Valley 56, Greater Johnstown 27: In Nanty Glo, Kaydence Killinger had 23 points, nine rebounds and four steals as the Vikings beat the Trojans.
Nikki Zimmerman had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Kristan Szymusiak had 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Morgan Slebodnick had eight assists and four steals.
Meeya Gause led Greater Johnstown with 12 points.
Rockwood 66, Ferndale 49: Mollie Wheatley scored 24 points, and Carissa Pletcher had 20 points as the visiting Rockets beat the Yellow Jackets.
Deajah Chatman led Ferndale with 19 points and had 11 rebounds. Maisen Sechrengost pulled down 14 rebounds. Angelina Wagner had 13 points.
Johnstown Christian 35, DuBois Christian 30: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller had a game-high 17 points, and Sarah Huston added 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the Blue Jays’ win.
Emily Deitch and Rorrie Maynard each scored 11 points for Dubois Christian.
Westmont Hilltop 56, Bishop Carroll Catholic 29: In Ebensburg, Carissa Krall’s 20-point night was the only double-digit scoring total as the Hilltoppers turned away the Huskies.
Bishop McCort Catholic 62, Penn Cambria 47: Double-doubles from Gianna Gallucci (14 points and 10 rebounds) and Bria Bair (12 points and 12 rebounds) helped the host Crimson Crushers slide by the Panthers. Lexi Martin led Bishop McCort Catholic with 14 points while Cami Beppler notched 10. Bailey Shriver dished out nine assists in the win.
Emily Hite’s 15 points paced Penn Cambria while teammate Abby Crossman netted 14.
Central Cambria 40, Somerset 37: In Somerset, Alaina Sheehan’s 10 points boosted the Red Devils as they squeezed past the Golden Eagles.
Somerset’s Bella Baumgardner led all scorers with 15 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Conemaugh Valley 5, Greater Johnstown 4: Julian Novotny scored two goals and had an assist, and Cole Smith scored once and added two assists as the Blue Jays defeated the Trojans 5-4.
Carson Lauer and Ashton Laughard also had goals for Conemaugh Valley.
Evan Gardenhour netted two goals for the Trojans. Greater Johnstown’s Brandon Wincer had a goal and an assist. Brady Stemmler had a goal.
Conemaugh Valley goaltender Ryan Broderick had 28 saves, and Greater Johnstown’s Brock Mroczka had 20 stops.
