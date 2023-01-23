Basketball
High School Boys
United 56, Conemaugh Township 54: In Armagh, Dylan Dishong's layup with 10.6 seconds left gave the Lions an exciting victory over the Indians on Monday.
Conemaugh Township (10-5) missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
United (15-1) received 18 points from Isaac Worthington, who tied the game with a trey with 52.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Dishong's deflected pass was secured by a diving Joe Marino (14 points), who passed from the floor to Brad Felix. Felix (16 points) passed the ball forward to Dishong for a contested layup for the game-winning play.
Tanner Shirley topped Conemaugh Township with 22 points. Jon Updyke added 16 points.
Portage 67, Forest Hills 65: In Sidman, Andrew Miko netted a game-high 19 points, Trae Kargo added 15 and Luke Scarton contributed 14 as the 17-1 Mustangs held off the Rangers.
Koy McGough topped Forest Hills with 18 points. Michael May netted 12 and Jeremy Burda amassed 10.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 60, Central Cambria 38: In Ebensburg, Luke Repko netted 16 points as the Huskies defeated the visiting Red Devils.
Spencer Myers scored 14 points, and Max Voyda had 12 points for Bishop Carroll Catholic (5-8).
Grady Snyder had a game-high 24 points for Central Cambria (1-13).
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 72, Penn Cambria 39: In Altoona, Patrick Haigh scored 24 points and became the Marauders’ all-time leading scorer in a victory over the visiting Panthers.
Luke Ruggery held the previous scoring mark of 1,507. Patrick Haigh has 1,512.
Jude Haigh had 18 points for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (13-2).
Penn Cambria (12-3) was without leading scorer Garrett Harrold due to illness. Easton Semelsberger had a team-high seven points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 67, Homer-Center 39: In Berlin, Craig Jarvis scored 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Mountaineers won their 14th game in 15 outings.
Pace Prosser posted 19 points, with a pair of 3-pointers, as Berlin Brothersvalley won in a nonconference matchup against the Heritage Conference Wildcats. Ryan Blubaugh added 12 points for Berlin Brothersvalley, which made 13 3-pointers.
Michael Krejocic led Homer-Center (3-13) with 20 points.
North Star 54, Blacklick Valley 45: In Boswell, Brady Weimer compiled a game-high 26 points as the Cougars defeated the Vikings.
North Star's C.J. Biery chipped in 15 points. Andy Retassie and Ethan Smith each grabbed seven rebounds, and Mitch Pristas snared six boards.
Alex Reba led Blacklick Valley with 18 points, and Gino DiPaolo added 14.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 48, Salisbury-Elk Lick 33: In Shanksville, Layne Mincek scored 15 points, and Christian Musser had 14 points as the host Vikings beat the Elks.
Logan McCall had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Shanksville (2-12).
Lance Jones netted 14 points and Kobe Broadwater had 10 points for Salisbury-Elk Lick (6-7).
Windber 66, Conemaugh Valley 40: In Windber, John Shuster scored 25 points, including 12 field goals, as the Ramblers beat the Blue Jays.
Grdy Klosky scored 17 points and Evan Brady had 12 points for Windber (13-3).
Jeremy Dietz had 15 points to pace Conemaugh Valley (9-6).
Ferndale 78, Johnstown Christian 29: In Hollsopple, Alex Lushko scored 16 points, and Matt Page and Ian Conway each had 14 as the visiting Yellow Jackets beat the Blue Jays.
Derek Buchkowski had 11 points and Caleb Fenton netted 10 points for Ferndale (3-11).
Jeremiah Taylor had 10 points for Johnstown Christian (2-12).
Turkeyfoot Valley 67, Rockwood 65: In Confluence, Bryce Nicholson contributed a game-high 30 points and nine steals, while Chris Kozlowski provided 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Rams edged the Rockets.
Turkeyfoot Valley's Zach Ryan added 28 points.
Rockwood's Josiah Rock (17 points), Dalton Boden (15), Christian Schrock (15) and Will Latuch (12) each scored in double figures.
Southmoreland 76, Ligonier Valley 55: In Ligonier, Noah Felentzer amassed a game-high 25 points as the Scotties devoured the Rams.
Southmoreland's Ty Keefer netted 18 points, and Ronnie Collins added 13.
Haden Sierocky topped Ligonier Valley with 22 points. Chet Dillamen added 14, and Parker Hollick netted 11.
High School Girls
River Valley 69, Portage 43: In Blairsville, Hannah Artley scored 23 points and Ava Persichetti had 16 points as the Panthers beat the visiting Mustangs to remain undefeated in the Heritage Conference.
Ari Wozniak netted 13 points for Portage (14-4, 6-4 in the Heritage). Ashlyn Hudak had 10 points.
River Valley (15-2, 10-0) jumped out to a 23-6 first-quarter lead and held off the Mustangs.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 51, Central Cambria 40: In Ebensburg, Lauren Long scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the visiting Huskies beat the Red Devils.
Madison Ostinowsky had 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Bishop Carroll Catholic (7-8). Tatum Laughard added 11 points.
Alaina Sheehan and Aubrey Ruddek paced Central Cambria (4-10) with 10 points apiece.
Ferndale 50, Johnstown Christian 30: In Hollsopple, Maisen Sechrengost scored 14 points, and Deajah Chatman netted 14 points as the visiting 6-8 Yellow Jackets defeated the Blue Jays.
Unity Miller scored 15 points for Johnstown Christian (7-5).
North Star 56, Northern Cambria 38: In Northern Cambria, Grace Metz scored 19 oints, Abby Barnick had 16 points, and Chloe Miller netted 15 points in the Cougars win over the host Colts.
Ella Miller topped the Colts with 16 points.
Windber 49, Meyersdale 24: In Meyersdale, Lexie James provided 16 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, and Kaylie Gaye added 11 points to lead the Ramblers over the Red Raiders.
Amelia Kretchman led Meyersdale with 10 points.
Westmont Hilltop 46, Bedford 19: Sophomore Christiana Gordon scored 14 points and sophomore Zoey Lynch netted 10 points as the Hilltoppers defeated the visiting Bisons.
Westmont Hilltop (13-1) posted a 16-0 first-quarter advantage to take control early.
Freshman Kasey Shuke had 12 points on four 3-pointers to lead Bedford (1-13).
Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 25: In Herminie, Laney Gerdich netted 15 points, and Hailey Bock added 10 as the Cougars clawed past the Rams.
Ligonier Valley's Lyla Barr provided 10 points. Madison Marinchak came up with six steals, and Sydnee Foust grabbed five rebounds.
