High School Boys
Conemaugh Valley 76, Ferndale 72: Logan Kent led a quartet of Blue Jays in double figures with 22 points and five treys as the visitors edged the Yellow Jackets in WestPAC North action on Thursday. Gage Urban (16), Jake Richards (15) and Ryan Sida (14) provided Conemaugh Valley (5-5) with balance.
Conemaugh Valley led by one heading into the fourth and finished the final frame with a 20-17 advantage.
Seth Coleman paced Ferndale (2-7) with a game-high 27 points and four 3-pointers. Bruce Moore added 17 points.
United 49, West Shamokin 40: In Rural Valley, Austin Kovalcik paced the Lions with 16 points as the visitors earned a quality Heritage Conference road victory over the Wolves (10-2). Ben Tomb added 10 points.
United (7-6) outscored West Shamokin 21-14 in the second half.
Trevor Smulik and Ezeck Olinger topped West Shamokin with eight points each.
Berlin Brothersvalley 80, Meyersdale 40: In Berlin, Will Spochart and Elijah Sechler combined for 37 points to lead a trio of Mountaineers in double figures as the hosts dispatched the Red Raiders in WestPAC South action. Spochart finished with a game-high 19 points, while Sechler added 18 points for 9-0 Berlin Brothersvalley.
Preston Foor netted 11 points. Cole and Ryan Blubaugh provided nine points each.
Berlin Brothersvalley led 26-9 after the first and took a commanding 55-12 advantage into halftime.
Mahlon Reese paced Meyersdale (1-8) with 14 points.
Conemaugh Township 63, Blacklick Valley 47: In Nanty Glo, Jackson Byer tallied a game-high 17 points to lead a quartet of Indians in double digits as the visitors defeated the Vikings in WestPAC North play. Tyler Poznanski (16), Evan Brenneman (13) and Ethan Williams (11) provided balance to Conemaugh Township (8-3), which led 23-3 after the first quarter.
Kolten Szymusiak (15) and Rudy Lanzendorfer (11) paced Blacklick Valley (2-7) in scoring.
North Star 70, Portage 58: In Boswell, Andy Zuchelli topped all scorers with 28 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Cougars past the Mustangs in a WestPAC North contest. Noah Solarczyk (13), Ethan Yoder (11) and Hunter Stevens (10) all scored in double figures for North Star (9-1), which used a 24-13 advantage in the fourth to break away.
Preston Rainey paced Portage (8-2) with 22 points.
Shade 75, Shanksville-Stonycreek 40: In Cairnbrook, Kaden Koleszarik notched a game-high 30 points on eight made 3-pointers to propel the Panthers past the Vikings in WestPAC South play. Dylan Charlton (12), Tyler Valine (11) and Vince Fyock (10) all scored in double figures for Shade (11-0), which used a 32-4 advantage in the first to gain early separation.
Zion Manthey (14), CJ Salsgiver (12) and Austin Workman (10) all reached double digits for Shanksville-Stonycreek (2-9).
Ferndale 64, Blacklick Valley 46: In Nanty Glo, Bruce Moore produced a game-high 27 points to lead the Yellow Jackets to a WestPAC North road victory over the Vikings on Tuesday. Tajahi Thomas added 10 points for Ferndale (3-6), which outscored Blacklick Valley 24-15 in the second quarter.
Kolten Szymusiak and Cody Williams topped Blacklick Valley (2-6) with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
High School Girls
Forest Hills 57, Central Cambria 34: In Ebensburg, Haley Croyle had 18 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Rangers beat the Red Devils on Wednesday.
Jordyn Smith had 14 points, as Forest Hills improved to 12-0. The Rangers used a 22-5 second-quarter scoring advantage to break open what had been a two-point game after one quarter.
Cassidy Bezek had 13 points to lead 6-6 Central Cambria.
Richland 43, Bishop Carroll Catholic 38: In Ebensburg, the Rams overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Huskies on Wednesday.
Julianna Stem had 11 of her 19 points in the final quarter as Richland outscored Bishop Carroll Catholic 20-5.
The Rams fell behind 12-4 in the opening quarter, but outscored the Huskies 13-4 in the second.
Bishop Carroll, which was led by Mara Yahner’s 13 points, took a 33-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Berlin Brothersvalley 71, Meyersdale 43: In Berlin, Lexi Yanoski supplied 23 points to spearhead the Mountaineers past the Red Raiders in a WestPAC South matchup on Wednesday. Brianna Hunt chipped in 11 points for Berlin Brothersvalley (6-5).
Jaden Cerreta and Alix Tipton paced Meyersdale (1-8) with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
