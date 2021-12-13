High School Boys
Portage 68, Cambria Heights 51: In Portage, Mason Kargo tallied 15 points and dished out 10 assists as the Mustangs scored a nonconference win over the Highlanders, a future Heritage Conference rival. Andrew Miko netted a dozen points in the win, which saw Portage overtake Cambria Heights with a 28-9 third-quarter run, after trailing by a pair at halftime.
Bernie Whiteford’s 16 points led the Highlanders.
Greensburg Central Catholic 74, Ligonier Valley 44: In Greensburg, Ryan Appleby had 16 points, Brevan Williams had 14, Dylan Parsons had 12 and Anthony Semecka 10 in the Centurions’ victory over the visiting Rams.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 19 points. Haden Sierocky had 11 points.
Penn Cambria 73, Somerset 61: In Cresson, Penn Cambria had three players score in double digits in a victory over the visiting Golden Eagles.
Garrett Harrold had a team-high 18 points, followed by Mason McCarthy’s 17 points and Zach Grove’s 14.
Aiden VanLenten led Somerset with 15 points.
Conemaugh Township 66, Rockwood 37: In Rockwood, the Indians’ Tanner Shirley ripped the Rockets for 26 points while teammate Michael Shonko posted 12 more in a comfortable road win. A 21-4 edge in first-quarter scorong, with Shirley netting eight points, set Conemaugh Township on its way to victory.
Josiah Rock led Rockwood with 13 points.
North Star 63, Shanksville-Stonycreek 42: In Shanksville, four Cougars scored in double figures with C.J. Biery’s 17 points leading the way in a WestPAC win over the Vikings. Brady Weimer, Brock Weimer and Ethan Smith each scored 12 points in the win.
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Braden Adams paced his squad with 11 points.
Johnstown Christian 63, Centre County Christian 50: In Hollsopple, Dionte Coleman scored 35 points and Michael Taylor had 12 points as the host Blue Jays beat the Bulldogs.
Kaiden Irvin netted 31 points for Centre County Christian. Josiah Zimmerman had 16 points.
Monday
Rockwood 59, Johnstown Christian 49: In Hollsopple, Josiah Rock scored 23 points and Will Latuch had 19 as the visiting Rockets beat the Blue Jays.
Noah Baker had 22 points, and Dionte Coleman netted 20 for Johnstown Christian.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Johnstown Christian 49, Centre County Christian 12: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller had 10 points as the host Blue Jays defeated the Bulldogs.
Monday
Berlin Brothersvalley 59, Conemaugh Valley 29: In Berlin, Jen Countryman scored 21 points and Gracyn Sechler had 16 as the Mountaineers opened with a victory over the visiting Blue Jays.
Hailey Stiffler led Conemaugh Valley (0-1) with 15 points, and Anna Gunby had 10 rebounds and four points. Penelope Reininger had nine boards.
Central Mountain at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Blacklick Valley 61, Shade 41: In Cairnbrook, Kristin Szymusiak scored 23 points as the Vikings beat the Panthers.
Nikki Zimmerman and Kaydence Killinger each netted 13 points for the Vikings.
Jenna Muha had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Shade. Abby Putnick had 11 rebounds and nine points.
Penns Manor 67, North Star 31: In Clymer, Megan Dumm had 28 points as the Comets pulled away from the visiting Cougars.
Grace Metz had 16 points to lead North Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.