High School Girls
Johnstown Christian 43, Calvary Christian Academy 19: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller provided a double-double consisting of 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the 6-1 Blue Jays to victory on Tuesday.
Lauren Peachy topped Calvary Christian Academy with nine points.
River Valley 76, Cambria Heights 54: In Patton, Ava Persichetti compiled a game-high 26 points to lead the Panthers over the Highlanders.
Abby Pynos (11 points) and Emilee Statts (10) both finished in double figures for 12-3 River Valley.
Bryce Burkey (16 points), Malina Gaida (10) and Sienna Kirsch (10) all scored in double digits for 4-8 Cambria Heights.
Sunday
North Allegheny 64, Forest Hills 54: In Chambersburg, Emma Fischer (18 points), Caroline Henderson (15), Lydia Betz (12) and Jasmine Timmerson (10) all scored in double figures as the Tigers defeated the Rangers at the Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism tournament.
North Allegheny (9-0) led 24-7 after the first quarter.
Forest Hills (9-3) received 18 points and six made 3-pointers from Alexis Henderson. Remi Smith chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Anna Burkey and Lexi Koeck each netted eight points.
Saturday
Imhotep Charter 39, Forest Hills 37: In Chambersburg, Anise Geiger totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers over the Rangers at the Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism tournament.
Samya Stevens added seven points and 12 rebounds for 3-4 Imhotep Charter.
Remi Smith led Forest Hills with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Lexi Koeck compiled seven points and eight rebounds, and Addison Schirato chipped in eight points.
High School Boys
Johnstown Christian 56, Calvary Christian Academy 35: In Hollsopple, Dionte Coleman provided a team-high 20 points as the 4-4 Blue Jays prevailed.
Deacon Kuhstos topped Calvary Christian Academy (5-3) with a game-high 22 points.
Saturday
Columbia 57, Berlin Brothersvalley 52: In Chambersburg, seniors Robert Footman (16 points) and Kerry Glover (15) each scored in double figures as the Crimson Tide topped the Mountaineers at the Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism tournament.
Columbia improved to 12-0.
Berlin Brothersvalley (7-4) received 23 points from Pace Prosser. Craig Jarvis netted 14 points.
