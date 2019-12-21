High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 63, Bishop Carroll 53: In Ebensburg, Tanner Civis led a quartet of double-digit scorers for the Hilltoppers with 15 points in a Laurel Highlands victory over the host Huskies.
Ashton Fortson chipped in 14 points while Alex Ray and Josh Elders supplied 10 points apiece for Westmont Hilltop, which remained unbeaten at 5-0.
Tristan McDannell led all scorers with 22 points and teammate Nolan Burk provided 18 points for Bishop Carroll.
Portage 84, Salisbury-Elk Lick 29: In Salisbury, Kaden Claar scored a game-high 19 points as the visiting Mustangs trounced the Elks in a WestPAC nonsection game.
Preston Rainey and Mason Kargo chipped in 14 and 13 points respectively for Portage.
Devin Lowery paced the Salisbury-Elk Lick scoring with 11 points.
Conemaugh Township 65, Rockwood 36: In Rockwood, Tyler Poznanski and Jackson Byer each scored 18 points as the Indians toppled the Rockets in a WestPAC non-section game.
Eli Foy topped the Rockwood scoring with 10 points.
Windber 75, Meyersdale 52: In Meyersdale, Dylan Napora led four Ramblers double-digit scorers with 18 points in a WestPAC non-section road win over the Red Raiders.
Chase Vargo, Kobe Charney and Keith Charney added 15, 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Windber (3-3).
Gabe Kretchman scored 14 points for Meyersdale, which also got 13 from Mahlon Reese and 11 from Gavin Hetz.
Berlin Brothersvalley 85, Conemaugh Valley 50: In Berlin, Will Spochart led a quintet of Mountaineers in double figures with 27 points, as the hosts plucked the Blue Jays in a WestPAC non-section contest.
Cole Blubaugh (16 points), Abe Countryman (15), Elijah Sechler (13) and Coby Kosic (10) rounded out the band for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Ryan Sida’s 18 points topped the book for Conemaugh Valley, which got 10 points from Gage Urban.
Penn Cambria 70, Bishop McCort 59: A 16-point night from Conner Karabinos set the tone for the Panthers as they clawed their way to a win over the host Crimson Crushers in the Laurel Highlands.
Penn Cambria outscored Bishop McCort 28-15 in the fourth quarter in rallying toward the win. Jake Tsikalas notched 13 points while Garrett Harrold poured in 11 and Mason McCarthy posted 10 for the guests.
Grant Jeanjaquet’s 16 points led the Crimson Crushers, who got 12 points from Zach Ramach.
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 42, Bishop Carroll 40: Grace Gardill scored 12 points and Lauren Lavis added 11 as the Hilltoppers held on for a Laurel Highlands Conference victory over the Huskies.
Madison Ostinowsky led all scorers with 15 points for Bishop Carroll.
Cambria Heights 61, Bedford 27: In Patton, Chloe Weakland led the Highlanders with 17 points as they hammered out a win over the Bisons in the Laurel Highlands.
Abby Lobick and Emily Henry each had 11 points for Cambria Heights, which steadily built on a 16-9 lead after a quarter to run away with the conference victory.
Natalie Lippincott dropped in 11 points for Bedford.
McConnellsburg 48, Shade 46: In McConnellsburg, Essence Robinson banked in a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, pushing the Spartans ahead to clip the visiting Panthers. Matty Ross led McConnellsburg with 21 points with 10 points in support coming from Katelyn Truax.
Jenna Muha totaled her second double-double in as many nights, posting 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Morgan Zimmerman added a dozen points and 11 boards, to collect her second double-double in the past two days. Taylor Rapsky scored 11 points in the loss.
Central Cambria 64, Somerset 44: In Ebensburg, Cass Bezek led the Red Devils with 21 points while Maggie Kudlawiec scored 10 point and grabbed 11 boards in a win over the Golden Eagles.
Liz Bopp (14 points) and Abigail Walwro (10) each scored in double figures for Central Cambria.
Shaelyn Walker tallied 12 points for Somerset, which received a dozen more from Abby Rosman.
Penn Cambria 84, Bishop McCort 73: In Cresson, Lora Davis scorched the Crimson Crushers with 35 points as the Panthers picked up a home win.
Madison Grove, Daijah Lilly and Bayle Kunsman each had 10 points for Penn Cambria.
Mikayla Martin led Bishop McCort with 23 points as Lexi Martin followed with 21. Hailee Janidlo notched 10 in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.