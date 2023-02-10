Basketball
High School Boys
Greater Johnstown 67, Richland 39: Trojans senior guard Nyerre Collins surpassed 1,000 career points in his team’s victory against the host Rams.
Collins entered the game 30 points away from the milestone. He finished with 38 points in the game and 1,008 in his career as Greater Johnstown closed a 20-2 regular season and prepared for conference and district playoff action.
“It feels good to get to 1,000, but I couldn’t of got there without my teammates,” said Collins, who reached the mark in 41 career games. “My name will go up in the school (on the 1,000-point list banner), but the players on the team should be right there with my name.”
The Trojans bounced back from a seven-win season with 20 regular-season victories. Coach Ryan Durham credited team play for the vast improvement, but he also praised Collins for reaching 1,000 points.
Collins reached the milestone with a driving layup with 5:22 remaining in the contest.
“I couldn’t be happier for Nyerre,” Durham said. “He put in so much work and he is such a good teammate. To accomplish this in basically only two years is amazing.”
Senior Dion Dixon scored 13 points, and sophomore Donte Tisinger netted 10 points for the Trojans.
Glaiden Hale led Richland with 11 points. The Rams will take a 9-12 record into Monday’s regular-season finale at Chestnut Ridge.
Bishop McCort Catholic 63, Chestnut Ridge 51: Ibn Shaheed scored 23 points and Ethan Kasper netted 22 points as the host Crimson Crushers beat the 6-15 Lions.
Bishop McCort Catholic improved to 10-11.
Justin Whysong led Chestnut Ridge with 24 points, including eight 3-point field goals.
Conemaugh Township 57, Turkeyfoot Valley 40: In Davidsville, the Indians’ Jon Updyke scored 20 points to lead the way as they rolled past the Rams. Alex Gregory scored 12 and Tanner Shirley added 11 more for Conemaugh Township.
Turkeyfoot Valley’s Bryce Nicholson netted 20 points and eight steals in defeat, while Chris Kozlowski grabbed 15 boards.
Bedford 78, Somerset 51: In Bedford, Kevin Ressler supplied a game-high 25 points as the Bisons defeated the Golden Eagles. Bedford’s Quincy Swaim (14 points), Jacob Wilson (13) and Matt Edwards (12) also finished in double digits. Bedford drained 16 3-pointers as a team, including four each from Edwards, Ressler and Wilson.
Aiden VanLenten led Somerset with 14 points, while Eli Mumau and Caleb Platt each netted 13.
Windber 55, Shanksville-Stonycreek 19: In Windber, the Ramblers never let the Vikings score more than five points in a quarter on their way to a comfortable win.
Grady Klosky led Windber with 12 points while Blake Klosky picked up 10 points.
Christian Musser’s 11 points topped Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Ligonier Valley 72, Derry Area 65: In Ligonier, Jimmy Pleskovitch provided 19 points and 17 rebounds as the Rams capped their season with a victory over the Trojans. Ligonier Valley’s Parker Hollick and Haden Sierocky each netted 16 points, and Chet Dillamen added 13.
Brady Angus led Derry Area with 26 points, while Nate Papuga chipped in 12.
High School Girls
Greater Johnstown 40, Central Cambria 37: In Ebensburg, Zayona Thomas netted a game-high 16 points as the Trojans outscored the Red Devils 13-10 in the pivotal fourth quarter to prevail.
Greater Johnstown’s NaLonai Tisinger provided 12 points.
Central Cambria’s Ava Barra and Alaina Sheehan each scored nine points.
Ferndale 58, Harmony 30: In Westover, Deajah Chatman totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Maisen Sechrengost netted 10 points and 13 boards to lead the Yellow Jackets over the Owls. Ferndale’s Finni Mason added 12 points, and Aubrielle Leverknight snared 12 boards.
Jaylee Beck led Harmony with 13 points.
Chestnut Ridge 48, Mountain Ridge 34: In New Paris, Belle Bosch tallied a game-high 24 points, while Caylie Conlon added 14 to lead the 18-2 Lions over the Miners.
Mountain Ridge's Sydney Snyder and Ava Tringler each provided nine points.
Thursday
Central Cambria 57, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 39: In Ebensburg, Abigail Sheehan netted 18 points as the balanced 7-13 Red Devils defeated the 12-8 Marauders.
Alana Lightner led Bishop Guilfoyle with 14 points, and Stella Yeskey added 10.
