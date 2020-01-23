High School Boys
Greater Johnstown 68, Westmont Hilltop 53: The Trojans pulled away from the visiting Hilltoppers in the fourth quarter with a 19-8 edge in scoring, allowing them to secure a win over their neighboring rivals. Anderson Franklin and Gershon Simon each scored 17 points to lead the hosts, who got a dozen points from Drezre Toney and 11 more from Joziah Wyatt-Taylor.
Landon Weeks’ 16 points was the high total for Westmont Hilltop while Ashton Fortson and Josh Elders each tallied 14.
Bishop McCort 73, Forest Hills 52: Alec Lovejoy and Mason Nash each scored 14 points as the Crimson Crushers netted a win over the visiting Rangers. Grant Jeanjaquet posted 13 in the victory with teammate Sam Newcomer putting up 10.
Dylan Pasquerilla’s game-high 17 points paced Forest Hills, which saw 13 points from Jeremy Burda and 11 more from the hand of Carson Burkhimer.
Penn Cambria 73, Chestnut Ridge 67: In Cresson, a 21-12 opening-quarter edge in scoring held up for the most part as the Panthers swatted away the Lions’ comeback bid. Carter Smith led the way for Penn Cambria with 23 points while Connor Karabinos added 19 points and Garrett Harrold poured in 11.
Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong notched 15 while three teammates – Isaac Little, Noah Hillegass and Kam Clapper – scored 14, 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Richland 77, Somerset 43: In Somerset, 19 points from Caleb Burke set the pace for the Rams as they bludgeoned the Golden Eagles. Koby Bailey tallied 18 points in the win, while teammates Charlie Levander and Griffin LaRue scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Aiden VanLenten led Somerset with 16 points.
High School Girls
Portage 60, Berlin Brothersvalley 41: In Berlin, Abbi Riskus netted 20 points to lead the Mustangs as they ran past the Mountaineers. Portage steadily built on a two-point lead after a quarter to ensure victory on the road.
Lexi Yanosky posted 22 to lead Berlin Brothersvalley.
Cambria Country Christian 35, Great Commission 18: In Mundys Corner, Macie Poborski tallied a game-high 19 points – outscoring the Bears by herself – while also yanking down nine rebounds as the Panthers hammered out a win.
Hope Fenchak’s 14 points and 10 steals aided Cambria County Christian, which held the Bears to a combined four points in the second and third quarters.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 54, Conemaugh Valley 22: In Shanksville, the Vikings outscored the Blue Jays 26-4 during the first half on their way to a WestPAC cross-division win. Hannah Platt led the hosts with 14 points while Allie Ziegler notched 13 points, and teammate Rylee Snyder tallied a dozen.
Emily Rininger had nine boards in the loss.
Blairsville 59, Ligonier Valley 25: In Ligonier, Lexie Risinger’s 17 points led the Bobcats, who got 14 more from Isabelle Pynos in a win over the Rams.
Haley Boyd netted 11 points to top Ligonier Valley’s output. Lizzy Crissman grabbed seven rebounds in the loss.
Shade 61, Conemaugh Township 30: In Cairnbrook, Morgan Zimmerman led the Panthers in the score book with 19 points while Jenna Muha tallied 12 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a convincing win over the Indians.
Taylor Rapsky’s 13 points also aided the Shade effort.
Mya Nanna had nine rebounds for Conemaugh Township.
