High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 38, Allegany (Md.) 36: In Berlin, senior Lexi Yanosky notched a game-high 18 points, including the 1,000th of her career early in the first quarter as the Mountaineers edged the Campers in a non-conference game on Monday. Berlin Brothersvalley (8-6) led 31-27 after the third.
Katie Sterne (13) and Jordan Chaney (11) topped Allegany in scoring.
Homer-Center 48, United 46: In Homer City, junior Maizee Fry topped the 1,000-point scoring mark, but the Lions fell to the host Wildcats in a Heritage Conference contest. No other information was reported
Portage 57, Windber 45: In Portage, Kara Dividock and Abbi Riskus each scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs to a key WestPAC North triumph over the Ramblers. Portage (12-1) led 17-9 after the first.
Amanda Cominsky provided a double-double for Windber (11-4) with 13 points and 17 boards. Gina Gaye added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Cambria Heights 61, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 60: In Patton, Chloe Weakland made two foul shots with 1.1 seconds left as the Highlanders edged the Marauders in a Laurel Highlands contest. Weakland finished with 13 points. Emily Henry provided a team-high 18 points for Cambria Heights (14-1). Kirsten Weakland (14) and Abby Lobick (11) were double-figure scorers as well. Cambria Heights led 52-42 after the third.
Teresa Haigh led all scorers with 23 points for Bishop Guilfoyle (11-4). Leah Homan (15) and Aurielle Brunner (11) finished in double digits.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 62, Bedford 51: In Ebensburg, Madison Ostinowsky led a trio of Huskies in double figures with 22 points as the hosts defeated the Bisons in Laurel Highlands play. Mara Yahner added 16 points and Savannah Smorto finished with 15 points. Bishop Carroll (7-6) outscored Bedford 34-19 in the second and third quarters.
Sydney Taracatac paced Bedford (8-7) with 21 points. Josie Shuke netted 11 points.
Forest Hills 64, Bishop McCort Catholic 45: In Sidman, the Rangers (16-0) fell behind early, but came roaring back in the second quarter to remain unbeaten, defeating the Crimson Crushers in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Jordyn Smith topped the Forest Hills scoring with 19 points while teammates Madeline Cecere (14 points) and Taylor Burda (10) also scored in double figures.
Bailey Shriver scored 11 points and Mikayla Martin added 10 for Bishop McCort, which also got 14 rebounds from Bria Bair.
Blacklick Valley 59, Harmony 36: In Westover, Maria McConnell had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Vikings topped the Owls in a non-league game.
Nikki Zimmerman supplied 13 points and nine rebounds while teammate Emily Marines had 12 points and seven assists for Blacklick Valley (10-4).
Sherri Kephart scored 17 points and Tori Hauser had 10 for Harmony.
North Star 62, Ferndale 34: Syd Ashbrook led all scorers with 23 points in a Cougars road win over the Yellow Jackets in a WestPAC North contest.
Steph Emert added 14 points for North Star.
Angelina Wagner topped the Ferndale scoring with 15 points, and teammate Libby Kinsey supplied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Conemaugh Township 49, Conemaugh Valley 28: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski provided a game-high 19 points to lead the Indians past the Blue Jays in a WestPAC North contest. Lizzy Smith collected 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Conemaugh Township (7-5), which used a 15-4 advantage in the third to lead by 16. Mya Nanna pulled down seven rebounds. Chloe Shaulis finished with six assists and five rebounds.
Hailey Stiffler led Conemaugh Valley (4-10) with 15 points.
West Shamokin 55, Northern Cambria 24: In Northern Cambria, Sophie Fusaro and Abby Oesterling combined for 34 points as the Wolves dispatched the Colts in Heritage Conference action. Fusaro provided a game-high 18 points and Oesterling added 16 for West Shamokin (10-6).
Grace Krumenacker topped Northern Cambria (0-13) with eight points.
Somerset 61, Richland 54: Three Golden Eagles scored in double figures led by 17 points each from Nina Rascona and Paige Housley in a Laurel Highlands road victory over the Rams.
Rascona added five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Housely had six rebounds for Somerset, which also got 14 points and five steals from Shawna Walker, 14 rebounds from Abby Rosman and five assists from Gracie Bowers.
Bella Burke scored 13 points to lead Richland, which also got 11 points from Julianna Stem and 10 from Jordyn Kinsey.
Shade 59, Fannett-Metal 51: In Cairnbrook, Katie Cook and Jenna Muha each tallied a game-high 19 points to lead the Panthers past the Tigers in a non-conference game.
Shade (10-3) outscored Fannett-Metal 17-8 in the fourth quarter to prevail. Muha added 12 rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Taylor Rapsky, who provided five assists, scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth frame.
Brynn Hartman paced Fannett-Metal (7-6) with 15 points. Hailey Hill added 11 points.
Westmont Hilltop 61, Greater Johnstown 20: Erin Merritts scored 19 points to lead all scorers as the Hilltoppers bested the visiting Trojans in the Laurel Highlands.
Grace Gardill added 15 points on five 3-pointers for Westmont and Daijah Hall scored 10 points for Greater Johnstown.
High School Boys
Cambria Heights 43, Bishop Carroll 42: In Patton, with :00.3 seconds remaining and the game tied at 42, Luke Lamb was fouled at mid-court, making the first of three free throws to secure the win for the host Highlanders over the Huskies in the Laurel Highlands.
Luke Lamb and Preston Lamb led Cambria Heights’ scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Bishop Carroll’s Tristan McDannell led all scorers with 16 points.
Richland 70, Penn Cambria 67: In Cresson, despite not scoring for the first 5:39 of the fourth quarter, the Rams ended the game on a 12-6 run to top the Panthers in a Laurel Highlands matchup. Caleb Burke tallied a game-high 23 points and added eight assists. Trent Rozich finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Charlie Levander (13) and Koby Bailey (10) also finished in double figures for Richland (11-2).
Mason McCarthy paced Penn Cambria (8-7) with 15 points. Conner Karabinos supplied a dozen points.
Greater Johnstown 69, Bedford 67: In Bedford, the Trojans survived a frenzied fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the host Bisons for a narrow Laurel Highlands victory.
Josiah Wyatt-Taylor led the way for Greater Johnstown with a game-high 25 points. Anderson Franklin (13 points) and Gershon Simon (12) also scored in double figures for the Trojans.
Mercury Swaim topped the Bedford scoring with 18 points while teammates Steven Ressler and Drew Hill added 17 points each for Bedford.
North Star 71, Rockwood 37: In Boswell, Andy Zuchelli supplied a game-high 29 points as the Cougars rolled past the Rockets in a WestPAC crossover matchup. Hunter Stevens netted 14 points and Drew Lane added 10 points for North Star (13-2), which led 26-3 after the first and 53-8 at halftime while canning 12 3-pointers.
Eli Foy paced Rockwood (1-12) with 13 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 70, Ferndale 33: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler topped three Mountaineers in double-digit scoring with a game-high points as the hosts defeated the Yellow Jackets in a WestPAC crossover contest. Will Spochart added 17 and Cole Blubaugh finished with 14 for Berlin, which led 22-6 after the first.
Seth Coleman paced Ferndale (3-9) with 10 points.
Blacklick Valley 50, Harmony 38: In Westover, Rudy Lanzendorfer led a trio of Vikings in double digits with 14 points as the visitors defeated the Owls in a non-conference fray. Kolten Szymusiak (13) and Cody Williams (11) gave Blacklick Valley (3-10) balance.
Jayden Westover paced Harmony (2-11) with 12 points.
