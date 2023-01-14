High School Girls
Hoops for Humanity
Forest Hills 47, Imhotep Charter 44: In Chambersburg, Arissa Britt netted 12 points, and Anna Burkey added 11 as the Rangers came back to defeat the Panthers on Sunday.
Forest Hills (12-1) outscored Imhotep Charter 19-9 in the fourth quarter.
Imhotep Charter's Kyjanae Cooper (14 points) and Anise Geiger (12) each scored in double figures.
Forest Hills 59, Goretti 27: In Chambersburg, Anna Burkey provided a game-high 17 points, and Alexis Henderson chipped in 11 to lead the Rangers over the on Saturday.
Goretti's Amiyan Fulton (12 points) and Danica Bennett (11) each scored in double digits.
Columbia 50, Berlin Brothersvalley 45: In Chambersburg, Brie Droege netted 26 points, and Brooke Droege added 19 points to lead the Crimson Tide over the Mountaineers on Saturday.
Grace Sechler led Berlin Brothersvalley with 26 points, and Jen Countryman netted 12.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 48, Somerset 45: In Altoona, Alana Lightner's 16 points paced a Marauders attack as the hosts edged the Golden Eagles on Friday.
Bishop Guilfoyle's Sarah Geishauser added 15 points.
Eve Housley led Somerset with 18 points, and Shawna Walker netted 10.
Turkeyfoot Valley 47, Hancock 46: In Hancock, Maryland, Ava Hair and Maleigha Younkin (10 rebounds, six steals) each netted 13 points as the Rams edged the Panthers.
Turkeyfoot Valley started the game with seven players, but finished with only three. Three players fouled out, and one left with an injury.
Skylar Smith led Hancock with 24 points.
High School Boys
Hoops for Humanity
Berlin Brothersvalley 64, Eastern York 51: In Chambersburg, Pace Prosser (22 points), Craig Jarvis (18) and Ryan Blubaugh (16) all scored in double figures as the Mountaineers rebounded from their first loss of the season on Friday and handed the Golden Knights their first setback on Saturday afternoon.
Berlin (11-1) outscored Eastern York 32-17 in the second half.
Austin Bausman led Eastern York with 15 points, and Carter Wamsley added 11.
Greater Johnstown 88, Chestnut Ridge 43: Greater Johnstown scored the first 13 points of the game and used a 31-4 third-quarter advantage to pull away from the visiting Lions on Friday.
Jahmir Collins and Nyerre Collins each scored 18 points for 12-1 Greater Johnstown. Donte Tisinger had 14 points, and Dion Dixon netted 13.
Justin Whysong had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to pace 5-7 Chestnut Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.