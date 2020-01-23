High School Girls
Forest Hills 84, Greater Johnstown 47: The visiting Rangers ripped 16 3-pointers – 12 during the first half – as they powered past the Trojans.
Jordyn Smith (26 points) and Taylor Burda (15 points) each connected on five treys while double-figure scoring also came from Haley Croyle and Liz Zajdel, who scored 11 and 10, respectively.
Jayla Morales’ 13 points led Greater Johnstown.
Northern Cambria 30, Harmony 16: In Northern Cambria, Emma Kollar scored 11 points as the Colts collected their first victory of the season.
Sherri Kephart led the Owls with 11 points.
The Colts (1-12) led 9-8 at halftime and used an 11-5 third-quarter advantage to take control against the Owls (2-12).
Cambria Heights 65, Bishop Carroll 42: In Patton, five Highlanders scored in double figures with Chloe Weakland’s 13 points leading the way in a win over the visiting Huskies.
Abby Lobick (12), Jade Snedden (12), Kirsten Weakland (10) and Paige Jones (10) also reached double-digit tallies in the scorebook.
Madison Ostinowsky’s 22 points led Bishop Carroll.
Somerset 53, Bishop McCort 48: In Somerset, Paige Housley scored a team-best 16 points while Abby Rosman scored eight points and yanked down 12 boards as the Golden Eagles snipped the Crimson Crushers.
A 31-14 edge in scoring over the second and third quarters allowed Somerset to hold off Bishop McCort, which outscored the hosts 19-10 in the fourth.
Bailey Shriver’s 16 points led the Crimson Crushers while Lexi Martin added 12.
Central Cambria 61, Chestnut Ridge 24: In New Paris, Cassidy Bezek scored 23 points to lead the Red Devils to a road win over the Lions. Liz Bopp added 12 points and Megan Stevens had 11 for the visitors.
Belle Bosch paced Chestnut Ridge with nine points.
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 65, Blairsville 29: In Berlin, the Mountaineers connected on 10 3-pointers with Elijah Sechler’s four leading that onslaught in a comfortable win over the Bobcats.
Sechler’s 18 points paced Berlin Brothersvalley while Cole Blubaugh totaled 11 points.
Blairsville’s Braden Staats scored 13.
Blacklick Valley 54, Johnstown Christian 35: In Hollsopple, Rudy Lanzendorfer’s 22 points and 12 rebounds led the way for the Vikings as they took home a nonconference win from the Blue Jays.
Kolten Szymusiak’s 16 points also aided Blacklick Valley.
Drew Taylor’s nine points led Johnstown Christian.
Conemaugh Valley 66, Shanksville-Stonycreek 33: In Shanksville, Ryan Sida (16 points) and Logan Kent (15) combined to score 31 points while the Blue Jays held the Vikings to single-digit scoring in every quarter but the third.
Luke Reedy and Zion Manthey each scored 10 in the loss.
Windber 75, Rockwood 24: In Rockwood, a 34-5 outburst in second-quarter scoring provided the Ramblers with all the ammunition they needed in a convincing win over the Rockets. Kobe Charney scored 13 points while Keith Charney added 10 more for the victors.
Eli Foy led Rockwood – and all scorers – with 16 points.
United 72, Saltsburg 62: In Armagh, while the Trojans’ John Calandrella outdueled the Lions’ Austin Kovalcik 29-28, United held on to take home the win. Ben Tomb added 18 points for the hosts while Aiden Ringler notched 13.
Saltsburg’s Josh Gibbons posted 17 points.
