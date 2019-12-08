High School Girls
Forest Hills Tip-Off Tournament
Championship, Forest Hills 64, Juniata Valley 59 (OT): In Sidman, 10 3-pointers on Saturday helped to lift the Rangers to a victory at their own tournament for the first time since 2016.
Jordyn Smith supplied a double-double for Forest Hills with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Haley Croyle added 12 points and Madeline Cecere chipped in 11 points and six boards for the Rangers, who also got four assists from Remi Smith.
“This was a great team win against a great team,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said.
“We had a lot of people step up and hit big shots. We were at 43% from the 3-point line and shot 71% from the free-throw line.”
Halee Smith led all scorers with 27 points for Juniata Valley, which also got 12 points from Hayden Taylor, who scored her 1,000th point in Friday’s victory over Central Cambria.
Forest Hills trailed by five after the first quarter, but pulled to within one, 28-27, at the half.
The teams played even in the third quarter and the Rangers outscored the Hornets 13-12 in the fourth to force the overtime. The Rangers outscored Juniata Valley 6-1 in the extra frame.
Consolation, Central Cambria 57, Penns Valley 38: In Sidman, a trio of double-digit scorers led by 15 from Liz Bopp, propelled the Red Devils to a victory over the Rams.
Cassidy Bezek added 14 points and Abby Walwro supplied 10 for Central Cambria (1-1).
Hannah Montminy scored a game-high 23 points for Penns Valley.
Art Burkett Memorial Tournament
Championship, Portage 73, Penn Cambria 47: In Portage, the Mustangs won their first tournament title since 2016 against a familiar foe, playing the Panthers for the fourth straight year.
MVP Kara Dividock scored 17 points and teammate Abbi Riskus, who was selected to the all-tournament team, also added 17 points.
Portage’s Emma Kissell was also chosen to the all-tournament team.
All-tournament team member Lorna Davis had 17 points for Penn Cambria.
Portage (2-0) now leads the series against Penn Cambria, 5-4.
In the consolation game, Richland topped Claysburg-Kimmel, 75-48, with Jordan Kinsey of the Rams and Bailey Garver of the Bulldogs earning all-tournament team honors.
Hilltopper Classic
Westmont Hilltop 61, Ferndale 19: Lauren Lavis scored a game-high 15 points to help the host Hilltoppers defeat the Yellow Jackets.
Holly Wilson had seven points to lead Ferndale.
Westmont Hilltop 54, Somerset 40: Lauren Lavis provided 18 points to help the Hilltoppers (2-0) to a victory over the Golden Eagles.
Nina Rascona had 11 points and Shaelynn Walker, 10, for Somerset.
Lady Vikes Tip-Off Tournament
At Blacklick Valley
Championship, Glendale 60, Blacklick Valley 55: In Nanty Glo, MVP Kyla Campbell scored 19 points as the visiting Vikings topped the host Vikings in a title tilt which saw the two teams combine to shoot 61 free throws.
All-tournament team member Olivia Reese added 19 points for Glendale (2-0).
Maria McConnell, who was selected to the all-tournament team, scored a game-high 23 points for Blacklick Valley, which also had Emily Marines on the all-tournament team.
Consolation, Conemaugh Valley 36, Northern Cambria 32: In Nanty Glo, Hailey Stiffler scored 11 points as the Blue Jays recovered from a sluggish start to down the Colts.
Grace Krumenacker had 13 points for Northern Cambria, which had Riley Myers on the all-tournament team along with Conemaugh Valley’s Mackenzie Flowers.
Homer-Center Tournament
Consolation, Berlin Brothersvalley 47, Greater Johnstown 38: In Homer City, Alexis Yanosky ripped five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 27 points as the Mountaineers held off the Trojans. Berlin Brothersvalley broke an 8-all tie to start the second with a 13-4 run to set the eventual margin of victory.
AndraNae McCray’s 12 points led Greater Johnstown and seven rebounds.
Greensburg Salem Tournament
Consolation, Ligonier Valley 45, Mount Pleasant 23: In Greensburg, Kaelyn Adams had 14 points, 15 rebounds and five assists while teammate Haley Boyd tallied 10 points and 10 boards as the Rams rebounded to dunk the Vikings. Abby Painter notched 10 points in the win.
Alli Bailey’s nine points led Mount Pleasant.
Marion Center Tournament
Bishop Carroll 66, DuBois Central Catholic 28: In Marion Center, Mara Yahner’s 17 points led the way for the Huskies in a convincing victory over the Cardinals.
A 19-4 edge in first-quarter scoring helped Bishop Carroll set a pace that DuBois Central Catholic couldn’t match.
Savannah Smorto added 13 points in the win.
High School Boys
Hilltopper Classic
Championship, Westmont Hilltop 58, United 47: The host Hilltoppers got 18 points from tournament MVP Landon Weeks along with 11 points and 11 boards from Tanner Civis as they topped the Lions.
Westmont Hilltop’s Ashton Fortson, a member of the all-tournament team, yanked down 11 rebounds in the victory.
Aiden Ringler led United with 14 points while all-tournament team member Austin Kovalcik netted 11.
Ferndale’s Chance Kelly and Conemaugh Valley’s Ryan Sida were also named to the all-tournament team.
Homer-Center Tournament
Championship, Berlin Brothersvalley 64, Homer-Center 44: In Homer City, the Mountaineers connected on nine 3-pointers as they claimed a championship win over the Wildcats.
Elijah Sechler led all scorers with 18 points while hitting four treys. Will Spochart hit three from beyond the arc on his way to 15 points and Cole Blubaugh posted a dozen points in the win. Sechler, Spochart and Abe Countryman were named to the all-tournament team.
Jon Gearhart, who was also selected to the all-tournament team, led Homer-Center with 13 points. The Wildcats’ Ryan Sardone also got an all-tourney nod.
Ron Davidson Roundball Classic
Championship, Penn Cambria 67, Penns Manor 23: In Ebensburg, the Panthers outscored the Comets 37-5 in the second half as they rolled to a dominating championship victory.
Jake Martynuska’s 13 points led Penn Cambria while Connor Karabinos pitched in 12 points.
Jake Tsikalas, who scored eight points, was named tournament MVP while Martynuska was selected to the all-tournament squad.
Penns Manor’s Dmitri Lieb (eight points) and Kevin Baum were also listed on the all-tournament team.
Consolation, Conemaugh Township 55, Central Cambria 38: In Ebensburg, Tyler Poznanski’s 22 points led the way for the Indians as they doused the Red Devils.
Ethan Williams posted 12 points for Conemaugh Township, which led 22-10 after a quarter.
Nine points by Nate Wyrwas set the pace for Central Cambria. Posnanski and Central Cambria’s Ben Young were named to the all-tournament team.
Non-Tournament
Blacklick Valley 61, Rockwood 40: In Nanty Glo, Dominic DiPaolo led the Vikings with 21 points as they outscored the Rockets 39-14 in the second half on their way to a season-opening win.
Rudy Lanzendorfer had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Kolten Szymusiak also scored a dozen points.
Twelve points from Logan Bowman topped Rockwood.
Bishop Walsh 75, Johnstown Christian School 49: In Hollsopple, Theo Meister scored a game-high 26 points and teammate Paulo Berezza added 11 as the visiting Spartans topped the Blue Jays.
Reilly McKay scored 17 points for Johnstown Christian.
