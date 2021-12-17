High School Boys
Forest Hills 59, Central Cambria 54 (OT): In Sidman, the Rangers made 8 of 13 shots from the free-throw line in overtime to defeat the Red Devils.
Central Cambria’s Hobbs Dill hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Si McGough led 1-1 Forest Hills with 21 points and six made 3-pointers. Jeremy Burda and Dylan Pasquerilla each netted 13 points.
Jace Koss topped Central Cambria (1-3) with a game-high 24 points. Ian Little added 12 points.
Blacklick Valley 54, Rockwood 24: In Nanty Glo, Rudy Lanzendorfer amassed 18 points and 15 rebounds as the Vikings defeated the Rockets.
Cody Williams chipped in a dozen points for 2-0 Blacklick Valley.
Aidem Ream topped Rockwood (1-2) with 10 points.
Conemaugh Township 88, Meyersdale 37: In Davidsville, Jon Updyke totaled 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six steals to lead the Indians past the Red Raiders.
Ethan Black (19 points), Tanner Shirley (15) and Michael Shonko (12 points and eight rebounds) also finished in double figures for 3-1 Conemaugh Township.
Malachi Carr led Meyersdale with 16 points and five rebounds.
Conemaugh Valley 59, Juniata Valley 49: A 31-point night from Zach Malfer helped keep the host Blue Jays unbeaten as they turned away the Green Hornets (1-4). Logan Kent supplied 14 points for Conemaugh Valley (3-0).
Juniata Valley’s Reid Edwards led his squad with 19 points while Chris Deihl and Connor Robinson each scored 11.
Richland 59, Bishop Carroll Catholic 51: Kellan Stahl scored 23 points while connecting on seven 3-pointers as the Rams held off the visiting Huskies.
Trent Rozich posted 19 points in the win while teammate Sam Penna dished out 11 assists.
Spencer Myers notched 14 points to pace Bishop Carroll Catholic while Nate Dumm scored 12 and Luke Repko supplied 10.
Northern Cambria 57, Homer-Center 51: In Northern Cambria, Zach Taylor led all scorers with 22 points as the Colts topped the Wildcats.
Peyton Myers collected 15 points for 1-2 Northern Cambria.
Michael Krejocic (15 points) and Harper (14) both scored in double figures for Homer-Center.
Chestnut Ridge 70, Greater Johnstown 62: Matt Whysong paced four Lions in double figures with 18 points as the visitors knocked off the Trojans on Thursday.
Christian Hinson (16 points), Nate Whysong (11) and Hayden Little (10) also finished in double digits for 2-0 Chestnut Ridge.
Nyere Collins supplied a game-high 25 points (four 3-pointers) for 1-1 Greater Johnstown. Elijah Smith netted 14 points, and Dontae Tisinger added 11.
High School Girls
Portage 53, Berlin Brothersvalley 39: In Berlin, Alex Chobany and Maryn Swank each scored nine points to lead a balanced Mustangs attack as they pulled out a win over the Mountaineers. Portage led 25-13 at halftime and marked time with Berlin Brothersvalley in the second half to maintain the advantage.
Gracyn Sechler’s 15 points topped the Mountaineers while Jenna Countryman totaled 13 more in the loss.
Richland 52, Bishop Carroll Catholic 49: In Ebensburg, an 18-4 edge in third-quarter scoring helped the Rams seize the lead and eventually take home a win over the Huskies. Jordyn Kinsey’s 13 points led Richland while teammate Laikyn Roman added 12.
Bishop Carroll Catholic saw Madison Ostinowski post a game-high 19 points as Savannah Smorto followed with 10.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 58, Somerset 35: In Altoona, Leah Homan amassed 23 points as the Marauders dispatched the Golden Eagles.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Sarah Geishauser added 10 points.
Shawna Walker topped Somerset with 15 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 79, Central 43: Lexi Martin led five Crimson Crushers in double figures with 18 points and added seven steals as the hosts defeated the Scarlet Dragons.
Bria Bair (16 points and 15 rebounds), Gianna Gallucci (16), Ally Stephens (14) and Bailey Shriver (11) also scored in double digits for 3-0 Bishop McCort.
Shriver also dished out 11 assists and came up with eight steals. Stephens added five assists.
Kat Longenecker topped Central with 10 points.
Forest Hills 56, Central Cambria 22: In Ebensburg, Alexis Henderson’s 16 points topped a trio of Rangers scorers in double figures in a comfortable win over the Red Devils.
Lexi Koeck provided 14 points while Remi Smith supplied 10 points and nine rebounds for Forest Hills, which led 18-0 after a quarter.
Corinne Markovich tallied six points and nine rebounds in the loss.
Chestnut Ridge 51, Greater Johnstown 18: In New Paris, Belle Bosch’s 18 points led the way for the Lions as they dealt a loss to the Trojans. Chestnut Ridge kept Greater Johnstown to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, limiting the guests to one point in the third.
Bella Distafano’s 10 points led the Trojans.
Conemaugh Township 63, Shade 46: In Cairnbrook, the Indians’ Mya Pozanski outdueled the Panthers’ Jenna Muha, scoring 31 points to Muha’s 30 in a WestPAC win. Pozanski also registered 12 steals while Maeve Cullen tallied 10 points for Conemaugh Township (2-3).
Mya Nanna pulled down 10 rebounds and had six steals while Jenna Brenneman notched six boards.
On top of her 30 points, Muha had 21 rebounds and seven steals for Shade (0-4).
Shanksville-Stonycreek 52, Conemaugh Valley 46: In Shanksville, Josie Snyder scored 26 points and yanked down 13 rebounds in the Vikings’ triumph over the Blue Jays. Liz Salsgiver notched 11 points and collected seven rebounds in the win.
Anna Gunby’s 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals paced Conemaugh Valley. Emma Grecek grabbed 10 rebounds.
