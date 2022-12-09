High School Boys
Ferndale 52, Shanksville-Stonycreek 47 (2OT): In Shanksville, Caleb Fenton scored 15 points and teammate Derek Buchkoski added 13 more as the Yellow Jackets outlasted the Vikings after two extra periods on Friday.
Ferndale outscored Shanksville-Stonycreek 7-2 in the second overtime frame. The Yellow Jackets trailed by a point heading to the fourth quarter.
Christian Musser had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings, who saw Logan McCall tally 16 points and grab seven rebounds.
Berlin Brothersvalley 66, North Star 39: In Berlin, Craig Jarvis tallied 23 points and buried four 3-pointers, and Pace Prosser netted 16 to lead the Mountaineers over the Cougars.
Berlin Brothersvalley (3-0) led 26-11 after the first quarter.
Ethan Smith led North Star with 10 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 77, Chestnut Ridge 71: In Ebensburg, Luke Repko tallied 28 points, and Max Voyda netted 21 as the Huskies edged the Lions.
Bishop Carroll’s Max Oravec added 12 points.
Christian Hinson topped Chestnut Ridge with 36 points. Nate Whysong provided 15 points.
River Valley 47, Northern Cambria 45: In Northern Cambria, Jayden Whitfield had 21 points to spark the Panthers as they bounded ahead in the fourth quarter to take home a come-from-behind win over the Colts. Dom Speal scored 15 for River Valley, which outscored Northern Cambria 20-16 in the final period.
Ty Dumm’s 15 points led the Colts.
Portage 88, Marion Center 49: In Portage, Trae Kargo, Andrew Miko (13 rebounds) and Luke Scarton each scored 20 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Stingers.
Portage’s Mason Kargo totaled 17 points and 10 assists.
Dawson Brackens led Marion Center with 19 points, and Noah McCoy added 15.
Riverview 87, Ligonier Valley 48: In Oakmont, the Raiders’ 49-19 lead at halftime was not challenged during the second half as the hosts dispatched the Rams. Ben Hower’s 16 points led Riverview, which saw Amberson Bauer net 15, Nate Sprajal pour in 13 and Luke Migley tally 10.
Parker Hollick’s 18-point night paced Ligonier Valley.
Ron Davidson Roundball Classic
Penn Cambria 49, Conemaugh Township 47: In Ebensburg, Vinny Chirdon’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:05 remaining snatched the lead back from the Indians as the Panthers held on to advance to Saturday’s title game. Chirdon’s 13 points led Penn Cambria, which saw Easton Semelsberger pitch in 10 points.
Conemaugh Township’s Jon Updyke had 25 points to lead all scorers and also put his team ahead 47-46 on a conventional 3-point play 14 seconds before Chirdon’s bucket. Colin Dinyar’s 11 points followed Updyke’s lead for the Indians.
Cambria Heights 38, Central Cambria 36: In Ebensburg, the Highlanders’ 18-6 spurt during the third quarter put them ahead by seven points as they eventually warded off the Red Devils. Carter Lamb’s 15 points along with 10 more from Chase Rogal set the pace for Cambria Heights.
Central Cambria was led in scoring by Nolan Wyrwas and Grady Snyder, who scored 12 points apiece.
High School Girls
Conemaugh Valley 43, Northern Cambria 29: The host Blue Jays saw double- doubles from Delanie Davison and Penelope Reininger as they gave coach Brooke McCleester her first win at the helm of the program. Reininger had 14 points and 10 boards while Davison notched 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sarah Miller scored 11 in the win while Remi Reininger and Julia Stiffler had 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively.
The Colts’ Emily DePetro scored 10 points in defeat.
Greater Johnstown 53, Blacklick Valley 42: Meeya Gause led all scorers with 17 points as the host Trojans defeated the Vikings.
Greater Johnstown’s NaLonai Tisinger compiled 12 points, and Zayona Thomas chipped in 10.
Kaydence Killinger led Blacklick Valley with 15 points, and Mackenzie Kitner added 14.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 55, Huntingdon 32: In Huntingdon, Alicia Heinrich and Tatum Laughard each netted 13 points as the Huskies topped the Bearcats.
Bishop Carroll’s Madison Ostinowsky provided 10 steals and six assists. Allie Dziabo added 10 points and five blocks.
Lily Fiscus led Huntingdon with 12 points.
Ligonier Valley 44, Valley 42: In Ligonier, Misty Miller supplied a game-high 22 points and added six steals and four treys as the Rams edged the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley’s Lyla Barr grabbed nine rebounds, and Madison Marinchak compiled six assists and four steals. Mara Myers snared eight rebounds, and Lindsey Gaskey finished with seven boards.
Arlin Wyley topped Valley with 21 points, and Janelle Norman added 14.
JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament
Portage 64, Steelton-Highspire 15: In Newville, Brooke Bednarski led a balanced Mustangs attack with 10 points as they buried the Steamrollers.
Eleven different Portage players scored in the contest. The Mustangs led 27-0 after the first quarter.
Portage will play Biglerville at 4 p.m. Saturday in the title game.
Chestnut Ridge Tournament
Conemaugh Township 41, Purchase Line 36: In New Paris, 20 points from Mya Poznanski led the way for the Indians as they held off a late charge from the Red Dragons while advancing to Saturday’s championship. Ava Byer pulled down eight rebounds for Conemaugh Township, which led 35-22 after three quarters.
Purchase Line’s Anna Layden netted 13 points.
