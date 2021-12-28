High School Boys
Windber Rotary Tournament
Bishop McCort 64, Everett 30: In Windber, a 17-point night from Trystan Fornari led the Crimson Crushers as they easily advanced past the Warriors. Bishop McCort also saw Colby Cannizzaro contribute 14 points in victory.
Ten points from Logan Shaw led Everett.
Windber 68, Northern Bedford County 30: In Windber, the host Ramblers were led by Caden Dusack’s 16 points while Keith Charney pitched in 14 points and five steals and Aiden Gray tallied 10 points and registered four swipes in a comfortable win over the Black Panthers.
Windber outscored Northern Bedford County in each quarter, building a 34-14 lead at intermission.
Restore the Roar Classic
At Hollidaysburg
Altoona 56, Greater Johnstown 48: In Hollidaysburg, a 20-point effort from Ashton Neely helped the Mountain Lions fend off their longtime rival Trojans. Evan Alwine and Ashton Bardell each scored 10 points in the win.
Greater Johnstown’s Nahir Collins poured in 17 points while Elijah Smith tallied 15 points and Dontae Tisinger tallied 10 more.
Tyrone Tournament
Penn Cambria 70, Bellwood-Antis 31: In Tyrone, Garrett Harrold’s 11 points topped the Panthers balanced scoring attack as they drilled the Blue Devils.
A 22-5 bulge in second-quarter scoring helped Penn Cambria pull away before intermission.
Mason McCarthy added 10 points in the win.
Kiski Area Holiday Tournament
Knoch 42, Ligonier Valley 40: In Vandergrift, the Knights’ Ryan Lang notched 22 points as a Rams opening-round rally fell short.
Jude Grzywinski, Matthew Marinchak and Haden Sierocky each scored 12 points for Ligonier Valley, which will play Yough on Wednesday.
High School Girls
Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament
First Round
Bedford 48, Conemaugh Township 21: In Claysburg, Natalie Lippincott’s 16 points led the way for the Bisons as they hammered out a first-round win over the Indians. Bedford (4-1) leapt out to a 21-0 lead after a quarter and cruised from there. Sydney Taracatac’s 12 points also aided the Bisons, who kept every Conemaugh Township scorer in single digits.
Kiski Area Holiday Tournament
Knoch 68, Ligonier Valley 17: In Vandergrift, a 29-2 Knights run in the first quarter helped them make fast work of the Rams. Madilyn Boyer’s 24 points led Knoch, which saw Nina Shaw post 15 points while Naturelle Ewing pitched in 11.
Ligonier Valley’s Haley Boyd scored 11 in defeat.
Non-Tournament
Cambria Heights 54, Purchase Line 39: In Patton, Sienna Kirsch set the pace for the Highlanders with 21 points while Maddie Bender supplied 11 more in a win over the Red Dragons. Cambria Heights led 25-13 at the half and pulled away during the fourth.
Purchase Line’s Madison Scalese led all scorers with 23 points.
