High School Boys
Conemaugh Valley 52, Ferndale 49: Noah Miller netted 17 points to help the Blue Jays edge the host Yellow Jackets.
Zach Malfer (15 points) and Logan Kent (11) also finished in double figures for Conemaugh Valley, which used a 17-9 advantage in the third quarter to break away.
Bruce Moore topped Ferndale (5-3) with 19 points. Ian Conway contributed 11 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 54, Westmont Hilltop 41: Colby Cannizzaro led all scorers with 19 points as the Crimson Crushers got past the host Hilltoppers.
Trystan Fornari collected 13 points for Bishop McCort.
Austin Svencer led Westmont Hilltop with 11 points.
Windber 69, Tyrone 62: In Windber, John Shuster recorded a game-high 21 points, six rebounds and four assists to help the Ramblers defeat the Golden Eagles.
Keith Charney (eight rebounds and eight assists) and Caden Dusack each provided 16 points for 7-5 Windber.
Cortlynd Rhoades (16 points), Landen DeHaas (13), Keegan Gwinn (11) and David Lang (10) scored in double figures for 11-3 Tyrone.
Bedford 56, Greater Johnstown 54: In Bedford, the Bisons outscored the Trojans 21-5 in the third quarter to overcome an early deficit and notch a two-point victory.
Max Washington had 19 points, Mercury Swaim had 11, and Ethan Weber netted 10 for the Bisons.
Dante Tisinger had 28 points, including five 3-pointers, to pace Greater Johnstown. J.J. Malcolm had 10 points. The Trojans led 23-8 after one quarter and 36-25 at halftime.
Conemaugh Township 59, Blacklick Valley 30: In Nanty Glo, Tanner Shirley compiled 19 points, and Jackson Byer added 15 points as the Indians defeated the Vikings.
John Updyke netted 10 points for 9-1 Conemaugh Township.
Cody Williams led Blacklick Valley (7-4) with 11 points.
Cambria Heights 63, River Valley 48: In Blairsville, Caleb Whiteford (19 points) and Bernie Whiteford (16) both finished in double figures to lift the Highlanders (7-5) over the Panthers.
Luke Woodring led River Valley (4-7) with 13 points.
Somerset 65, Forest Hills 60: In Somerset, Aiden VanLenten topped all scorers with 34 points as the Golden Eagles earned a narrow victory over the Rangers.
Somerset (3-8) received 14 points from Eli Mumau and 10 from Caleb Platt.
Dylan Pasquerilla (20 points), Si McGough (14), Jeremy Burda (12) and Devon Brezovec (11) all scored in double figures for Forest Hills (2-9).
United 67, Marion Center 21: In Armagh, Brad Felix (16 points), Johnny Muchesko (10) and Tyler Robertson (10) all finished in double digits as the Lions roared past the Stingers.
Vitalijs Petrof topped Marion Center with 14 points.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 57, Rockwood 50 (OT): In Salisbury, Daulton Sellers compiled a game-high 42 points as the Elks outlasted the Rockets.
Sellers made 14 field goals, including five 3-pointers, and sank 9 of 11 free throws.
Aidan Ream (15 points), Will Latuch (12) and Josiah Rock (11) all finished in double figures for Rockwood.
Portage 81, North Star 45: In Boswell, Mason Kargo totaled 20 points and six assists, while Kaden Claar compiled 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Mustangs galloped past the Cougars.
Gavin Gouse chipped in seven points and seven assists for 12-0 Portage. Trae Kargo and Andrew Miko both netted 12 points.
Brady Weimer topped North Star (6-7) with 11 points, and C.J. Biery added 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 66, Bishop Carroll Catholic 47: In Ebensburg, Patrick Haigh (25 points), Jude Haigh (20) and Jayce Hettinger (14) all scored in double figures as the Marauders topped the Huskies.
Spencer Myers led Bishop Carroll with 22 points.
High School Girls
Richland 52, Penn Cambria 50: In Cresson, Jordyn Kinsey topped all scorers with 20 points as the Rams edged the Panthers.
Bella Burke collected 10 points for Richland (7-5).
Bailey O’Donnell led Penn Cambria (10-4) with 18 points.
Central Cambria 64, Central 63: In Ebensburg, Abigail Sheehan and Alaina Sheehan each poured in 15 points as the Red Devils earned their first victory of the season over the Scarlet Dragons.
Corinne Markovich collected a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds for Central Cambria (1-10). Hannah Ray provided six points and nine rebounds.
Katheryn Longenecker led Central with 23 points. Leah Johnston added 11 points, and Mackenzie Rhykerd provided 10 points.
Portage 44, North Star 11: In Boswell, Sydni Sossong topped all scorers with 12 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Cougars.
Portage (11-2) made seven 3-pointers as a team.
Abby Barnick topped North Star (1-11) with five points.
Bedford 67, Greater Johns- town 43: Riley Ruffley compiled 28 points and eight made 3-pointers to lead the Bisons over the host Trojans.
Natalie Lippincott added 16 points for 10-2 Bedford.
Meeya Gause led Greater Johnstown (0-12) with a game-high 29 points. Isabella Distefano added 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.