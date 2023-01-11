High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 36, Blacklick Valley 32: In Davidsville, Madee Roman notched nine points as the Indians outslugged the Vikings on Wednesday.
Ava Byer led Conemaugh Township on the glass with 10 rebounds, while Jenna Brenneman and Roman added seven and six boards, respectively.
Ashlyn Fetterman picked up six steals in the win.
Blacklick Valley was led by Kaydence Killinger’s game-high 10 points.
Ferndale 38, Conemaugh Valley 35: Angelina Wagner scored 14 points and teammate Deajah Chatman poured in a dozen more as the Yellow Jackets narrowly topped the Blue Jays.
Ferndale went ahead in the third quarter, spouting off for 19 points to erase a 14-11 halftime deficit.
Delanie Davison had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Conemaugh Valley, while teammate Sarah Miller added 11 points.
Richland 50, Bedford 27: In Bedford, a trio of Rams scorers – led by Jordyn Kinsey’s 19 points – helped set the pace in a win over the Bisons.
Laikyn Roman followed Kinsey’s lead with 15 points, while Avery Marshall added a dozen more.
Richland held an 11-point lead at halftime and grew it with a 14-0 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Katie McDevitt’s nine points topped Bedford.
North Star 51, Ligonier Valley 22: In Boswell, Grace Metz totaled 19 points and four assists, while Chloe Miller collected 11 points and 16 rebounds to propel the Cougars over the Rams.
Ligonier Valley’s Lyla Barr (12 rebounds and five blocks) and Misty Miller (five steals) each tallied seven points.
Portage 70, West Shamokin 30: In Portage, Jenna Burkett and Ari Wozniak each provided 13 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Wolves.
Portage’s Payton Noll added 10 points as nine different Mustangs scored.
West Shamokin’s Lily Jordan tallied 18 points.
Penn Cambria 50, Somerset 36: In Somerset, Abby Crossman supplied a game-high 17 points to propel the Panthers over the Golden Eagles. Penn Cambria’s Ashley Galovich netted 12 points.
Somerset’s Eve Housley provided 14 points.
Westmont Hilltop 54, Central 35: Christiana Gordon supplied 19 points, while Beth Buettner buried four 3-pointers for 14 points and Zoey Lynch chipped in 10 as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Scarlet Dragons.
Central’s Megan Diehl provided a game-high 21 points on four made 3-pointers.
Windber 53, Shade 37: In Windber, Harmony Jablon netted 17 points and teammate Lexi James added 13 more as the Ramblers stymied the rival Panthers.
Windber’s 20-11 advantage in third-quarter scoring helped to set the margin after the hosts had built a seven-point lead at halftime.
Shade’s Jenna Muha provided a game-high 24 points and 17 rebounds.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 52, Greater Johnstown 43: Alana Lightner netted 16 points, and Steella Yeskey added 10 as the Marauders topped the host Trojans.
Greater Johnstown's Meeya Gause tallied 16 points, and NaLonai Tisinger provided 14.
River Valley 51, Cambria Heights 24: In Patton, Hannah Artley, Ava Persichetti and Abby Pynos each tallied 13 points as the Panthers clawed past the Highlanders.
Sienna Kirsch and Gracey Vinglish each netted eight points for Cambria Heights.
Union (W.Va.) 59, Turkeyfoot Valley: In Confluence, Lexi Stahl (16 points), Sophie Carr (13) and Isabella Harvey (10) all scored in double figures as the Tigers topped the Rams.
Turkeyfoot Valley’s Ava Hair totaled 22 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Jessica Pepe snared nine rebounds.
High School Boys
Forest Hills 76, Chestnut Ridge 45: In New Paris, Jeremy Burda led all scorers with 19 points as the Rangers ran past the Lions.
Forest Hills’ Si McGough netted 14 points, and Devon Brezovec provided 13. A 26-8 advantage in the second quarter helped the Rangers prevail.
Christian Hinson led Chestnut Ridge with 12 points, and Chase Whysong added 10.
Penn Cambria 94, Somerset 54: In Cresson, the Panthers connected on 15 3-pointers and saw four players score in double figures as they blazed past the Golden Eagles.
Zach Grove had 21 points and seven steals to pace Penn Cambria, which saw Easton Semelsberger post a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Vinny Chirdon netted 19 points in the win, while Garrett Harrold scored 13 points and pulled down nine boards.
Aiden VanLenten’s 13 points topped Somerset, which had 10-point efforts from Caleb Platt and Eli Mumau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.