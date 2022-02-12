High School Boys
Saturday
Conemaugh Township 50, Windber 49: In Davidsville, Jon Updyke tallied a game-high 16 points, while Jackson Byer compiled 13 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and seven assists to lead the Indians to a come-from-behind victory over the rival Ramblers.
Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley buried four 3-pointers and scored 15 points.
An 18-6 advantage in the third quarter allowed 17-2 Conemaugh Township to lead after falling behind 28-16 at halftime. Windber led 14-3 after the first quarter.
Blake Klosky (14 points), Caden Dusack (12) and John Shuster (12) each scored in double digits for 14-7 Windber.
Conemaugh Valley 60, North Star 49: In Boswell, Zach Malfer led all scorers with 23 points as the Blue Jays soared over the Cougars.
Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent added 13 points, five steals and four assists.
C.J. Biery led North Star with 16 points and five assists. Brock Weimer amassed 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Berlin Brothersvalley 75, Salisbury-Elk Lick 32: In Berlin, Ryan Blubaugh and Craig Jarvis each netted 16 points to lead the Mountaineers over the Elks.
Berlin’s Holby McClucas chipped in 14 points, and Pace Prosser added 13 points.
Drake Sellers led Salisbury-Elk Lick with 11 points.
Friday
Blair County Christian Academy 49, Johnstown Christian 41: In Duncansville, Steven Karageanes (15 points) and Davis Dull (11) each scored in double figures to lift the 16-0 Bobcats over the 10-9 Blue Jays.
Dionte Coleman led Johns- town Christian with 16 points.
High School Girls
Saturday
Shade 73, Rockwood 60: In Rockwood, Jenna Muha tallied 39 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Panthers over the Rockets.
Shade’s Hailee Chapman chipped in 12 points and five assists. Abby Putnick added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Carissa Pletcher (17 points and five made 3-pointers), Kaitlyn Pletcher (13), Mollie Wheatley (12) and Morgan Beckner (10) all finished in double figures for Rockwood.
Conemaugh Valley 41, North Star 29: In Boswell, Emma Grecek tallied 10 points, while Anna Gunby compiled nine points, nine rebounds and seven steals to lead the Blue Jays over the Cougars.
Conemaugh Valley’s Penelope Reininger grabbed 10 rebounds, and Hailey Stiffler snared nine rebounds.
North Star’s Abby Barnick scored a game-high 20 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 55, Meyersdale 24: In Berlin, Regan Lauer tallied 21 points as the Mountaineers dispatched the Red Raiders.
Emily Abraham led Meyersdale with 10 points.
Friday
Shade 74, Meyersdale 42: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha provided 38 points, 22 rebounds, nine steals and eight assists as the Panthers defeated the Red Raiders.
Hailee Chapman added 14 points, and Abby Putnick finished with 11 points for Shade.
Amelia Kretchman led Meyersdale with 17 points.
Johnstown Christian 46, Blair County Christian Academy 26: In Duncansville, guard Unity Miller led all scorers with 13 points as the visiting Blue Jays topped the Bobcats.
Sarah Huston added 10 points for 14-2 Johnstown Christian.
Lydia Hileman led Blair County Christian Academy with eight points.
