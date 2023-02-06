Basketball
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 53, Blacklick Valley 39: In Nanty Glo, Tanner Shirley netted a game-high 21 points, and Jon Updyke amassed 10 to propel the Indians over the Vikings on Monday.
Alex Reba paced Blacklick Valley with 11 points, and Gino DiPaolo added 10.
Greater Johnstown 78, Bishop Carroll Catholic 44: In Ebensburg, Nyerre Collins (26 points), Donte Tisinger (20) and Turfollow Stalworth (12) all scored in double digits to lead the 18-2 Trojans past the Huskies.
Spencer Myers and Luke Repko led Bishop Carroll with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Westmont Hilltop 80, Somerset 53: In Somerset, Ryan Craft (18 points), Noah Brownlee (17), Jonathan Crocco (15) and Jack Wesner (12) each scored in double figures as the Hilltoppers buried 11 3-pointers as a team to drop the Golden Eagles.
Eli Mumau topped Somerset with 18 points, and Caleb Platt added 15.
Conemaugh Valley 54, Ferndale 44: Landon Percinsky (16 points), Bryton Yackulich (14) and Jeremy Dietz (11) all scored in double figures as the Blue Jays soared over the host Yellow Jackets.
Caleb Fenton led Ferndale with 12 points, and Derrick Buchkoski added 10.
Forest Hills 59, North Star 49: In Boswell, Nate Cornell (13 points), Jeremy Burda (10) and Koy McGough (10) each scored in double digits as the Rangers topped the Cougars.
North Star’s Ethan Smith (15 points) and Brady Weimer (13) each finished in double figures.
Berlin Brothersvalley 90, Meyersdale 28: In Berlin, Ryan Blubaugh supplied a game-high 31 points, while Pace Prosser chipped in 16 and Craig Jarvis added 13 as the Mountaineers tamed the Red Raiders.
Meyersdale’s Malachi Carr and Tyler Sandy each netted eight points.
Rockwood 82, Salisbury-Elk Lick 72: In Salisbury, Will Latuch (28 points), Dalton Boden (18), Christian Schrock (15) and Josiah Rock (14) each scored in double figures as the Rockets topped the Elks.
Drake Sellers topped Salisbury-Elk Lick with 29 points. Lance Jones netted 14 points, Walker Bunnell added 11 and Jilyn Boyd provided 10.
Bedford 72, Everett 48: In Bedford, Kevin Ressler scored 24 points, and Dathan Hylton had 21 points as the host Bisons defeated the Warriors.
Matt Edwards and Jacob Wilson each netted 11 points for Bedford. The Bisons connected on 10 3-point field goals, with Ressler hitting four and Wilson, three.
Dillen Bell led Everett with 16 points.
Northern Garrett 56, Shanksville-Stonycreek 31: In Shanksville, Ethan Sebold provided a game-high 27 points, while Abe Schlipp netted 11 and Robbie Rollman added 10 as the Huskies beat the Vikings.
Logan McCall paced Shanksville-Stonycreek with 13 points, and Christian Musser added 10.
Central 62, Chestnut Ridge 28: In Martinsburg, Eli Lingenfelter (26 points), Seth Bean (10) and Shalen Yingling (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Scarlet Dragons over the Lions.
Justin Whysong led Chestnut Ridge with eight points.
High School Girls
Forest Hills 74, Somerset 36: In Sidman, Olivia McLeary led the Rangers with 15 points and 11 rebounds as the hosts improved to 18-1 with a victory over the Golden Eagles.
Arissa Britt chipped in 13 points for Forest Hills, which received 11 from Ava Maul and 10 from Alexis Henderson.
Eve Housley led Somerset with 18 points.
Greater Johnstown 55, Bedford 44: Bella DiStefano totaled 15 points, and Meeya Gause added 13 as the host Trojans pulled away from the Bisons.
Greater Johnstown’s Zayona Thomas and NaLonai Tisinger each tallied nine points.
Katie McDevitt and Kasey Shuke each led Bedford with 15 points.
Penn Cambria 49, Richland 41: In Cresson, Abby Crossman led all scorers with 19 points as the Panthers clawed their way past the Rams.
Penn Cambria’s Emily Hite chipped in 13 points.
Jordyn Kinsey paced Richland with 13 points, and Lanie Marshall added 12.
Rockwood 63, Johnstown Christian 40: In Hollsopple, Izzie Haer netted 23 points as the Rockets soared over the Blue Jays.
Rockwood’s Mollie Wheatley provided 17 points, and Addie Barkman added 15.
Unity Miller led Johnstown Christian with a game-high 25 points.
Central Cambria 71, Central 65: In Ebensburg, Alaina Sheehan provided 19 points, and Abigail Sheehan netted 18 to propel the Red Devils over the Scarlet Dragons.
Central Cambria’s Ava Barra supplied 15 points, and Alaina Long chipped in 13.
Central’s Megan Diehl netted 19 points, and Mackenzie Rhykerd added 18.
Mountain Ridge 72, Berlin Brothersvalley 53: In Frostburg, Maryland, Sydney Snyder poured in a game-high 34 points as the Miners defeated the Mountaineers. Mountain Ridge’s Reagan Sivic chipped in 16 points.
Gracyn Sechler led Berlin Brothersvalley with 18 points, and Jen Countryman added 10.
Mount Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 41: In Ligonier, Tiffany Zelmore netted 36 points, and Riley Gesinski added 14 to lead the Vikings over the Rams.
Lyla Barr led Ligonier Valley with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Madison Marinchak dished out six assists.
Hockey
PIHL
Hampton 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Valencia, James Elk scored twice, and Gavin Durden added a goal to lead the Talbots past the Hilltoppers.
Hampton's Eli Schwarzbach and Sean Sullivan each provided two assists. Nathan Dembowski stopped 27 shots.
Westmont Hilltop's Evan Allen and Parker Lavis assisted on Nick Rozich's third-period goal. Alex Crespo made 44 saves.
