Basketball
High School Boys
Hollidaysburg Tournament
Chestnut Ridge 66, Hollidaysburg 60: In Hollidaysburg, Nate Whysong netted a game-high 30 points as the Lions clawed past the Golden Tigers on Saturday.
Chestnut Ridge's Justin Whysong chipped in 13 points, and Isaiah Crocker added 12.
Mason Goodman and Cole Walters each provided 16 points. Weimert netted a dozen points.
Friday
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 73, Richland 35: In Altoona, Patrick Haigh compiled a game-high 33 points and buried seven 3-pointers as the Marauders defeated the Rams.
Sam Penna and Declan Piscatello each topped Richland with nine points.
Central 70, Bishop Carroll Catholic 42: In Martinsburg, Eli Lingenfelter tallied 29 points to lead the Scarlet Dragons over the Huskies.
Central's Seth Bean (11 points) and Rylan Daugherty (10) also finished in double figures.
Spencer Myers led Bishop Carroll with 11 points.
