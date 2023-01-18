Basketball
High School Boys
Central 62, Penn Cambria 59 (2OT): In Cresson, sophomore Eli Muthler hit a 3-point field goal from the corner with 7 seconds remaining in the second overtime to provide the visiting Scarlet Dragons a dramatic victory over the Panthers in a meeting of undefeated LHAC squads.
Each team brought a 12-0 record into the game played in a packed gymnasium at Penn Cambria.
Central (13-0) led by five points late in regulation, but a Garrett Harrold 3-pointer with 12 seconds left pulled the Panthers (12-1) within 49-47. Zach Grove made an off-balance, rebound basket from near the foul line to force the first overtime just ahead of the buzzer, setting a 49-all score.
The Panthers led late in the initial overtime period, but Central’s Eli Lingenfelter drove the lane and made a layup to set a 56-all score and force the second overtime session.
Lingenfelter led Central with 23 points, and Muthler had 19 points, including five 3-pointers.
Harrold scored 25 points and had 18 rebounds for the host Panthers. Grove scored 13 points, and Vinny Chirdon netted 12 points for Penn Cambria.
Forest Hills 71, Bedford 69: In Bedford, Devon Brezovec scored 17 points, Si McGough scored 16, and Jeremy Burda netted 15 points as the visiting Rangers edged the Bisons.
Nate Cornell had 10 points for Forest Hills (7-4).
Kevin Ressler scored 23 points, and Jacob Wilson and Dathan Hylton each tallied 16 points for Bedford (4-8).
Westmont Hilltop 100, Somerset 69: The Hilltoppers had three players score 20 or more points while reaching the century mark in a victory over the visiting Golden Eagles.
Jonathan Crocco had a team-high 21 points, and Ryan Craft and Noah Brownlee each netted 20 points for the Hilltoppers (7-5).
Westmont Hilltop scored 31 points in the first quarter and held a three-point advantage. The Hilltoppers collected 34 points in the third quarter to build a 85-54 lead.
Caleb Platt led Somerset (3-10) with 14 points. Dominic Heiple had 13 points, and Eli Mumau had 10 points for the Golden Eagles.
Richland 58, Central Cambria 27: In Ebensburg, the Rams’ Sam Penna was the only scorer in double figures, tallying 13 on the evening, as the guests hammered the Red Devils.
Richland held Central Cambria to eight points in the second half.
Cambria Heights 51, Marion Center 45: In Marion Center, Carter Lamb scored 16 points, Logan Baker added 13 points and Chris Sodmont had 12 points as the Highlanders (8-8) beat the Stingers.
Noah McCoy had 12 points for Marion Center (2-11).
High School Girls
Forest Hills 53, Richland 45: The visiting Rangers were sparked by 14 points from Alexis Henderson and 10 more from Anna Burkey as they staved off the Rams.
Richland’s Jordyn Kinsey posted a game-high 19 points.
Ferndale 55, Rockwood 54: In Rockwood, Angelina Wagner had 17 points, and Abby Barley and Maisen Sechrengost each netted 11 points as the visiting Yellow Jackets edged the Rockets.
Deajah Chatman had eight points and 11 rebounds for the 5-7 Yellow Jackets.
Sechrengost and Aubrielle Furfari each grabbed 10 rebounds.
Rockwood’s Mollie Wheatley had a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Izzie Haer scored 17 points for the 2-9 Rockets.
Windber 55, Shade 33: In Cairnbrook, Lexi James scored 24 points, including three 3-pointers and a 3-for-3 effort on the free throw line, as the visiting Ramblers beat the Panthers.
Rylee Ott had 11 points for Windber (9-4).
Jenna Muha had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots for Shade (9-5).
Monday
Meyersdale 40, Conemaugh Valley 36: Laurel Daniels scored 12 points as the visiting Red Raiders defeated the Blue Jays on Monday.
Remi Reininger had 16 points, and Delanie Davison scored 10 for Conemaugh Valley.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain League
Tuesday
Conemaugh Valley 3, Somerset 2 (SO): Brody George scored a pair of goals and the Blue Jays posted a 2-1 advantage in a shootout to defeat the Golden Eagles.
George’s short-handed goal at 6:20 of the third period tied the game at 2-all.
Somerset had a first-period goal by Ethan Ash, and a power-play tally by Michael Hoffman at 3:48 of the third period.
Conemaugh Valley goaltender Ryan Broderick made 28 saves. Somerset goalie Alyssa Diehl stopped 27 shots.
