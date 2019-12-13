High School Girls
Central Cambria 55, Westmont Hilltop 39: In Ebensburg, Liz Bopp and Cass Bezek each scored 16 points to lead the Red Devils past the visiting Hilltoppers in a Laurel Highlands game.
Kiersten Szpala chipped in 14 points and Maggie Kudlawiec added 10 rebounds for Central Cambria (3-1).
Lauren Lavis topped the Westmont Hilltop scoring with 14 points.
Blacklick Valley 67, Meyersdale 36: In Meyersdale, Maria McConnell scored a game-high 23 points with seven rebounds and five blocks in the Vikings road victory over the Red Raiders in a WestPAC non-section game.
Nikki Zimmerman supplied 18 points with seven rebounds and Emily Marines chipped in 16 points and five assists for Blacklick Valley (4-1).
Lauren Kretchman had 11 points for Meyersdale.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 50, Windber 39: In Shanksville, Josie Snyder (21 points) and Hannah Platt (20) combined for 41 of the Vikings points in a WestPAC non-section victory over the visiting Ramblers.
Gina Gay topped the Windber scoring with 10 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek rolled out to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter and was up 31-17 at the half. Windber outscored the Vikings 12-5 in the third stanza before the Ramblers were outpointed 14-10 in the fourth.
Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Bedford 40: In Altoona, Teresa Haigh’s 29 points paved the way for the Marauders as they swashbuckled their way to a convincing win over the Bisons. Leah Homan added 12 points in the win while teammate Aurielle Brunner pitched in 10 points.
Bedford’s Natalie Lippincott scored 12 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 68, Ferndale 21: In Berlin, Lexi Yanosky posted 29 points while teammate Kylie DeArmitt added 11 more as the Mountaineers coasted past the Yellow Jackets.
Angelina Wagner’s 10 points topped Ferndale.
Bishop McCort 72, Greater Johnstown 43: Mikayla Martin led the visiting Crimson Crushers with 20 points, while Hailee Janidlo and Lexi Martin each scored a dozen, and Bailey Shriver pitched in 10 more as they defeated their cross-town rival Trojans.
Bishop McCort outscored Greater Johnstown 30-12 in the first quarter and led 68-30 after three quarters.
AndraNae McCray’s 19 points was a career-best mark for the Trojans junior.
Cambria Heights 51, Richland 44: In Patton, Chloe Weakland’s 24 points helped the Highlanders as they outscored the Rams 17-8 in the fourth quarter to secure a home win. Emily Henry tallied 10 points for Cambria Heights.
Logan Roman scored 12 for Richland, while Julianna Stem and Jordyn Kinsey each scored 11.
Conemaugh Township 65, Turkeyfoot Valley 34: In Confluence, a double-double – 13 points and 10 rebounds – from Lizzy Smith helped the Indians snag a win over the host Rams. Alyssa Nail added a dozen points in the win while Regan Mash contributed 11.
Forest Hills 69, Penn Cambria 50: In Sidman, Jordyn Smith’s 29 points led all scorers as the Rangers held off the visiting Panthers. Madeline Cecere had 11 points and 11 rebounds while Taylor Burda netted 11 points and grabbed six boards. Liz Zajdel pulled down eight rebounds in the win.
Marah Saleme’s 12 points led the way for Penn Cambria, which received 11 points from Bailey O’Donnell and eight rebounds from Lora Davis.
Penns Manor 61, Ligonier Valley 10: In Clymer, Kassidy Smith’s 14 points and 13 more from Megan Dumm aided the Comets as they hammered the visiting Rams.
Penns Manor led 25-2 after a quarter, and did not allow Ligonier Valley to score more than three points in any subsequent stanza.
Somerset 68, Northern Bedford 38: In Somerset, Nina Rascona posted 18 points while Ally Weimer posted 16 more in the Golden Eagles’ runaway win over the Black Panthers.
Shade 47, Conemaugh Valley 32: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha’s 11 points led a trio of Panthers in double figures in a win over the Blue Jays. Muha, also had 17 rebounds and five assists. Katie Cook and Taylor Rapsky each scored 10 points while Morgan Zimmerman yanked down 10 boards.
Hailey Stiffler had 14 points to lead Conemaugh Valley, while Emily Reininger, Mackenzie Flowers, Anna Gunby each had 10 rebounds.
High School Boys
Portage 76, Williamsburg 67: In Portage, the Mustangs’ Preston Rainey and Kaden Clark combined for 49 points, notching 25 and 24, respectively, as Portage topped the Blue Pirates.
Mason Kargo chipped in 14 points for the victors.
Shane Brantner led Williamsburg with 16 points while Josiah Dowey followed with 14. Lambert Palmer and Drew Hileman each scored 13 for the guests.
