High School Girls
Cambria Heights 51, Central Cambria 44: In Ebensburg, four players scored in double digits and the Highlanders took an 11-point halftime lead en route to their 10th consecutive win over the host Red Devils on Thursday.
Cambria Heights improved to 17-1 as Abby Lobick, Kirsten Weakland and Jade Snedden each scored 12 points, and Chloe Weakland had 11 points.
Cass Bezek led Central Cambria with a game-high 18 points. Kiersten Szapala had 11 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 53, Shade 34: In Shanksville, the Vikings held the Panthers to three points in the second quarter and used a 20-12 advantage in the third to prevail in a key WestPAC South encounter.
Rylee Snyder led Shanksville-Stonycreek (16-3) with 16 points. Josie Snyder added 15 points.
Jenna Muha paced Shade (14-4) with a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds.
Conemaugh Valley 76, Ferndale 38: Hailey Stiffler scored 17 points, Emily Reininger had 15 points, and Haleigh Keyers netted 14 as the host Blue Jays defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Keyser pulled down 14 boards, Reininger had 13 rebounds, and Davison had seven rebounds for the Blue Jays, who used an 18-4 first-quarter margin to grab the momentum.
Ferndale’s Libby Kinsey scored 17 points. Angelina Wagner had 10 points.
Bedford 47, Greater Johnstown 40: In Bedford, Sydney Taracatac led all scorers with 14 points as the Bisons knocked off the Trojans in Laurel Highlands action. Greater Johnstown led 22-15 at halftime and 32-28 after the third, but Bedford (8-9) answered with a 19-8 edge in the fourth.
Samiyah Britt led Greater Johnstown (2-16) with 11 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 64, Bishop Carroll Catholic 31: In Ebensburg, Leah Homan (14 points), Teresa Haigh (12), Kilmartin (11) and Warner (10) all finished in double figures as the Marauders defeated the Huskies in Laurel Highlands action.
Madison Ostinowsky topped Bishop Carroll with 14 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 61, Westmont Hilltop 42: Bella Hunt and Bailey Shriver combined for 36 points as the host Crimson Crushers defeated the Hilltoppers in Laurel Highlands action. Hunt contributed her second double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Shriver totaled 17 points and five assists. Mikayla Martin poured in 10 points. Bria Bair pulled down 10 rebounds.
Morgan Faight and Lauren Lavis each tallied 12 points for Westmont Hilltop.
Blacklick Valley 57, Conemaugh Township 54: In Davidsville, Maria McConnell (17 points), Nikki Zimmerman (16) and Marissa Skubik (14) all scored in double figures to lift the Vikings past the Indians in WestPAC North play.
Blacklick Valley (12-5) led 31-21 at halftime and held off a late Conemaugh Township rally.
Hannah Swank led Conemaugh Township (8-9) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Alyssa Nail provided 14 points and seven steals. Emilee Roman came up with five rebounds and five assists. Mya Poznanski ended up with six rebounds and five steals.
Windber 70, Chestnut Ridge 48: In Windber, Alayna Elliott and Gina Gaye combined for 52 points as the Ramblers defeated the Lions in senior night. Elliott poured in a game-high 29 points while Gaye added 23 points and seven rebounds. Windber (14-4) led 28-8 after the first.
Madelyn Hyde topped Chestnut Ridge (0-17) with 22 points and four 3-pointers. Belle Bosch provided 18 points.
Homer-Center 59, Ligonier Valley 42: In Ligonier, Kennidy Page tallied a game-high 20 points to lead the Wildcats past the Rams in Heritage Conference action. Ligonier Valley led 19-10 after the first but Homer-Center answered with a 41-17 advantage over the next two frames.
Molly Kosmack poured in 14 points for Homer-Center (15-4) and Anna Elliott added 11 points.
Kaelyn Adams (15), Haley Boyd (13) and Carol Woods (10) scored in double figures for Ligonier Valley (2-16). Adams pulled down 10 rebounds.
Boyd collected four assists and three steals.
Portage 81, North Star 37: In Portage, Abbi Riskus and Kara Dividock combined for 45 points to lead the Mustangs past the Cougars in a WestPAC North clash.
Riskus provided a career-high 26 points while Dividock added 19 points. Both seniors made a trio of 3-pointers for Portage (16-2), which led 27-11 after the first and 56-23 at halftime.
Steph Emert led North Star (5-9) with 14 points.
Penn Cambria 53, Richland 49: Lora Davis provided a game-high 16 points as the visiting Panthers edged the Rams in Laurel Highlands action. Bailey O’Donnell added 11 points for Penn Cambria (12-7).
Bella Burke (14), Jordyn Kinsey (11) and Julianna Stem (10) all scored in double figures for Richland (7-12).
