High School Girls
Cambria Heights 60, Central Cambria 54: In Patton, Jade Snedden topped all scorers with 15 points as the Highlanders defeated the Red Devils to remain unbeaten.
Chloe Weakland added 11 points for 7-0 Cambria Heights, which avenged last year’s District 6 Class AAA quarterfinal loss to Central Cambria. Paige Jones tallied nine points, while Abby Lobick and Abbie Baker both compiled eight points.
Kiersten Szpala paced Central Cambria (4-4) with 13 points. Cass Bezek notched 11 points. Liz Bopp and Maggie Kudlawiec scored nine points apiece, while Abby Walwro netted eight.
Both teams made six 3-pointers. Cambria Heights led 25-18 at halftime.
High School Boys
Central Cambria 71, Blairsville 48: In Ebensburg, Ben Young scored a game-high 24 points as the Red Devils defeated the Bobcats on Monday night in a non-conference game.
Luca Tsikalas provided 13 points and Hobbs Dill added 12 for Central Cambria.
Central Cambria’s Carter Seymour provided nine points on three 3-pointers. Brian Walwro added eight points for the Red Devils.
Cameron Reaugh topped the Blairsville scoring with 17 points.
Central Cambria led 16-13 after the first and held a 35-23 lead at halftime.
