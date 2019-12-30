Basketball2

High School Girls

Cambria Heights 60, Central Cambria 54: In Patton, Jade Snedden topped all scorers with 15 points as the Highlanders defeated the Red Devils to remain unbeaten. 

Chloe Weakland added 11 points for 7-0 Cambria Heights, which avenged last year’s District 6 Class AAA quarterfinal loss to Central Cambria. Paige Jones tallied nine points, while Abby Lobick and Abbie Baker both compiled eight points. 

Kiersten Szpala paced Central Cambria (4-4) with 13 points. Cass Bezek notched 11 points. Liz Bopp and Maggie Kudlawiec scored nine points apiece, while Abby Walwro netted eight. 

Both teams made six 3-pointers. Cambria Heights led 25-18 at halftime. 

High School Boys

Central Cambria  71, Blairsville 48: In Ebensburg, Ben Young scored a game-high 24 points as the Red Devils defeated the Bobcats on Monday night in a non-conference game.

Luca Tsikalas provided 13 points and Hobbs Dill added 12 for Central Cambria. 

Central Cambria’s Carter Seymour provided nine points on three 3-pointers. Brian Walwro added eight points for the Red Devils.

Cameron Reaugh topped the Blairsville scoring with 17 points.

Central Cambria led 16-13 after the first and held a 35-23 lead at halftime.

