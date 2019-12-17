High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 55, Berlin Brothersvalley 52: In Nanty Glo, the Vikings overcame an eight-point deficit heading into the final frame with a 24-15 advantage in the fourth to defeat the Mountaineers in a WestPAC contest on Tuesday.
Maria McConnell led all scorers with 25 points, while adding eight rebounds for Blacklick Valley (5-1). Emily Marines poured in 13 points. Nikki Zimmerman contributed 11 points and six rebounds.
Lexi Yanosky paced Berlin Brothersvalley (3-3) with 19 points. Abby Stoltzfus netted nine points.
DuBois Christian 36, Cambria County Christian 24: In Mundys Corner, Grace Deitch and Rorrie Maynard each scored 10 points to lead the Eagles past the Panthers (2-2). DuBois Christian outscored the hosts 22-9 in the middle quarters.
Sofie Poborski paced Cambria County Christian with 16 points. Macie Poborski pulled down nine rebounds, and Hope Fenchak came up with seven steals.
Conemaugh Valley 57, Turkeyfoot Valley 30: Taylor Price tallied a game-high 18 points to lead the Blue Jays past the Rams in a WestPAC fray. Anna Gunby contributed 11 points.
Elliot Walker topped Turkeyfoot Valley (1-4) with 12 points.
Rockwood 59, Ferndale 48: Four Rockets finished in double figures to lead the guests to a 31-22 advantage in the second half to secure victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Allison Johnson (14), Lindsay Beeman (12), Maggie Hay (12) and Kaitlyn Pletcher (11) all finished with at least 11 points for Rockwood (2-2), which led by two at halftime.
Libby Kinsey tallied a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds for Ferndale (0-5). Angelina Wagner added 13 points and eight rebounds. Holly Wilson netted seven points.
Saltsburg 59, Ligonier Valley 21: In Ligonier, Abbie Dickie scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Trojans past the Rams in a Heritage Conference contest.
Saltsburg (3-3) jumped out to a 37-13 halftime lead. Karly Cindric added a dozen points for the visitors.
Kaelyn Adams topped Ligonier Valley (1-4) with seven points and eight rebounds.
Liz Crissman added eight rebounds. Katie Lawson and Haley Boyd collected six rebounds and three steals, respectively.
North Star 36, Meyersdale 34: In Boswell, Sydnee Ashbrook contributed 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals as the Cougars edged the Red Raiders in a WestPAC game. Stephanie Emert netted 10 points for North Star.
Jaden Cerreta paced Meyersdale with 14 points.
Windber 68, Shade 48: In Windber, Alayna Elliott led three Ramblers in double figures with 17 points as the hosts topped the Panthers in a WestPAC contest.
Windber (3-2) led 39-25 at halftime. Gina Gay contributed 14 points. Kortney Karl finished with 12 points, four assists and four steals. Amanda Cominsky provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
Jenna Muha paced Shade (5-1) with 23 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Morgan Zimmerman added 11 points and three assists. Taylor Rapsky supplied nine points.
High School Boys
Portage 80, Rockwood 43: In Rockwood, Demetrius Miller poured in a game-high 21 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Rockets in a WestPAC contest.
Kaden Claar (14), Andrew Miko (14) and Mason Kargo (11) all provided at least 11 points for 3-0 Portage, which led 27-5 after the first and 46-14 at halftime.
Bowman finished with 19 points and four 3-pointers for Rockwood. Will Latuch added 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.