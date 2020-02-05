High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 55, North Star 53: In Nanty Glo, the Vikings outscored the Cougars 19-13 in the fourth quarter to record a tight WestPAC North triumph on Wednesday. Junior Maria McConnell contributed a game-high 32 points for Blacklick Valley (15-5). Madison Smith came off the bench and supplied all of her 11 points in the second half.
Cenley Miller led North Star (6-13) with 18 points. Sydnee Ashbrook added a dozen points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 60, Shade 50: In Berlin, Yexi Yanosky (23 points) and Kylie DeArmitt (15) combined for 38 points as the Mountaineers (10-9) defeated the Panthers in a WestPAC South clash.
Jenna Muha paced Shade (15-5) with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Morgan Zimmerman added 11 points and six blocks. Taylor Rapsky dished out four assists.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 50, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 31: In Boalsburg, Savannah Smorto buried seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points to lead the Huskies past the Wolves in a nonconference matchup. Bishop Carroll (10-9) led 19-3 after the first. Lexy Buynack added 10 points.
Kathleen Simander led St. Joseph’s with 12 points.
Chestnut Ridge 57, Conemaugh Township 37: In New Paris, Belle Bosch tallied a game-high 28 points as the Lions notched their first victory of the campaign over the Indians in a nonconference contest. Madelyn Hyde added 18 points and four triples for the Lions, who used a 26-10 advantage in the second quarter to lead 34-27 at halftime.
Mya Poznanski paced Conemaugh Township (8-11) with 12 points, four treys and three steals. Alyssa Nail pulled down five rebounds, Emilee Roman contributed five rebounds and three assists and Lizzy Smith dished out four assists.
Windber 56, Conemaugh Valley 38: Alayna Elliott provided a game-high 25 points and Amanda Cominsky produced a double-double consisting of 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Ramblers past the Blue Jays in WestPAC North action. Windber (16-4) also received 11 points from Gina Gaye. The Ramblers led 27-3 after the first frame.
Mackenzie Flowers topped Conemaugh Valley (5-15) with 10 points and five steals. Taylor Price added seven points and nine rebounds.
Somerset 54, Greater Johnstown 43: In Somerset, Nina Rascona and Paige Housley combined for 29 points to lead the Golden Eagles past the Trojans in Laurel Highlands play. Rascona collected 15 points, four steals and three assists. Housley finished with 14 points. Abby Rosman and Sofia Rush pulled down 14 and seven rebounds, respectively. Shawna Walker ended up with eight rebounds and three assists.
Daijah Hall and AndraNae McCray topped Greater Johnstown with 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Ligonier Valley 38, Northern Cambria 21: In Ligonier, Haley Boyd led the Rams with 13 points as the hosts defeated the Colts in Heritage Conference action. Katie Lawson pulled down 16 rebounds. Carol Woods provided 11 rebounds and two blocks. Lizzy Crissman blocked four shots while Kaelyn Adams added eight rebounds and four steals.
The teams were deadlocked at 16-all at halftime. Ligonier Valley outscored Northern Cambria 22-5 in the second half.
Bri Zernick led Northern Cambria with seven points.
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll Catholic 59, Penn Cambria 56: In Ebensburg, after the Panthers tied it at 56-all with 6 seconds left, Tristan McDannell dribbled coast-to-coast and hit a 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded to lift the Huskies past the Panthers in a Laurel Highlands clash. Jordan Bobroski topped Bishop Carroll with 15 points. Scott Semelsberger and Nolan Burk added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Bishop Carroll (12-9).
Garrett Harrold paced Penn Cambria with 10 points. Chayce McCombie and Carter Smith each tallied nine points.
Chestnut Ridge 62, Bishop McCort Catholic 56: Matt Whysong poured in a game-high 25 points as the Lions dispatched the Crimson Crushers in a Laurel Highlands contest. Isaac Little (14) and Lucas Nicodemus (11) also finished in double figures for Chestnut Ridge.
Mason Nash topped Bishop McCort with 18 points. Grant Jeanjaquet added 13 points.
Westmont Hilltop 83, Forest Hills 61: Ashton Fortson led a quartet of Hilltoppers in double figures as the hosts defeated the Rangers in Laurel Highlands action. Forston tallied 22 points for Westmont Hilltop (16-3), which led 23-11 after the first quarter and used a 24-point third frame to gain a comfortable lead. Tanner Civis poured in 16 points, Dylan Craft drained five 3-pointers for 15 points and Austin Svencer added 10 points.
Zach Myers supplied a game-high 24 points and and five triples for Forest Hills. Dylan Pasquerilla (13) and Jeremy Burda (10) also finished in double digits.
