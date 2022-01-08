High School Boys
Saturday
Blacklick Valley 69, Meyersdale 35: In Meyersdale, Cody Williams amassed 18 points to lead the Vikings over the Red Raiders.
Rudy Lanzendorfer compiled 12 points and eight rebounds, and Brayden Brown collected 10 points for Blacklick Valley (6-1), which lost to Windber on Friday night. Mike Frank totaled seven points and seven rebounds.
Elijah Miller topped Meyersdale with 18 points.
Friday
Penn Cambria 69, Central Cambria 56: In Cresson, Garrett Harrold compiled 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers past the Red Devils.
Easton Semelsberger supplied 13 points, and Zach Grove added 11 points for 9-1 Penn Cambria.
Central Cambria was led by Jace Koss’ 18 points. Hobbs Dill provided 11 points.
United 67, West Shamokin 57: In Rural Valley, Johnny Muchesko (19 points), Joe Marino (17) and Brad Felix (14) all finished in double figures as the Lions defeated the Wolves.
Trevor Smulik led West Shamokin with 22 points. Bo Swartz added 12 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 56, Bedford 50: Colby Cannizzaro, Trystan Fornari, Ethan Kasper and Zach King each tallied 11 points as the host Crimson Crushers topped the Bisons.
Kasper was omitted from the game recap that ran in Saturday’s print editions.
High School Girls
Friday
Penn Cambria 48, Central Cambria 29: In Ebensburg, Daijah Lilly topped all scorers with 10 points as the Panthers improved to 8-1 with a victory over the Red Devils.
Corinne Markovich topped Central Cambria with eight points.
