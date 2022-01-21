High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 71, Chestnut Ridge 53: In New Paris, Lexi Martin supplied 12 points to surpass 1,000 for her career as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Lions on Friday.
“I feel accomplished and couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaches, family and fans,” Martin said.
Martin, who dished out six assists, needed seven points to reach 1,000 entering Friday’s contest.
Bishop McCort’s Bria Bair ended up with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Bailey Shriver dished out 11 assists. Gianna Gallucci totaled 17 points and nine rebounds. Ally Stephens chipped in 16 points and five steals.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge with 31 points.
Forest Hills 43, Westmont Hilltop 39: In Sidman, Remi Smith provided 13 points, and Alexis Henderson added 12 points as the Rangers edged the Hilltoppers.
Carissa Krall led Westmont Hilltop with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Ella Brawley contributed eight points and 10 rebounds
Richland 51, Greater Johnstown 26: Jordyn Kinsey poured in 18 points as the Rams defeated the host Trojans, who trailed 32-14 at halftime.
Meeya Gause led Greater Johnstown with 18 points.
Portage 54, Bald Eagle Area 25: In Wingate, Alex Chobany tallied a game-high 14 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Eagles.
Ashlyn Hudak buried four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Portage.
Maddie Perry led Bald Eagle Area with nine points.
Bedford 58, Somerset 28: In Somerset, Riley Ruffley buried five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as the Bisons devoured the Golden Eagles.
Natalie Lippincott added 10 points for Bedford, which made 10 3-pointers.
Gracie Bowers led Somerset with 11 points.
Central Cambria 45, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 39: In Ebensburg, Hannah Ray totaled 16 points, while Corinne Markovich produced 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Devils past the Marauders.
Leah Homan led Bishop Guilfoyle with a game-high 21 points.
Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 32: In Ligonier, Haley Boyd compiled 38 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead the Rams to their first victory of the season over the Vikings.
Lyla Barr netted 12 points and nine rebounds for Ligonier Valley, which received 11 points from Madison Marinchak. Maddie Griffin grabbed eight rebounds. Misty Miller finished with five steals.
Berlin Brothersvalley 57, Tussey Mountain 42: In Saxton, Ashley Brant (17 points), Jenny Countryman (14) and Gracie Sechler (11) each finished in double figures as the Mountaineers controlled the Titans.
Katie Lucko topped Tussey Mountain with 23 points.
Johnstown Christian 55, Centre County Christian Academy 17: In Bellefonte, Unity Miller provided a game-high 20 points as the Blue Jays cruised to victory.
Kasmira Mack contributed 12 points and six steals for Johnstown Christian, which received 10 points and 14 rebounds from Sarah Huston.
Kaylee Bennett led Centre County Christian Academy with 11 points.
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 59, Forest Hills 52: Ryan Craft tallied a game-high 18 points as the host Hilltoppers outscored the Rangers 13-6 in overtime to prevail. Austin Svencer added 10 points for Westmont Hilltop.
Jeremy Burda and Shane Miller each contributed 12 points for Forest Hills.
Penn Cambria 63, Bishop Carroll Catholic 46: In Ebensburg, Garrett Harrold netted a game-high 19 points to lead the Panthers over the Huskies.
Penn Cambria’s Mason McCarthy (17 points) and Zach Grove (11) both finished in double figures.
Timmy Golden (11 points) and Spencer Myers (10) led Bishop Carroll in scoring.
Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop McCort Catholic 44: Christian Hinson’s 16 points led the Lions as they held off a comeback from the host Crimson Crushers.
Colby Cannizzaro scored 18 points and teammate Trystan Fornari netted 17 in the loss.
Conemaugh Township 54, North Star 30: In Davidsville, Jackson Byer poured in a game-high 21 points as the Indians topped the Cougars. Byer is 13 points away from 1,000 for his career.
John Updyke added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Conemaugh Township.
Brady Weimer and Brock Weimer each scored eight points for North Star.
Richland 56, Greater Johnstown 47: Led by Kellan Stahl’s 20 points, the host Rams stopped the Trojans.
Trent Rozich tallied 15 points for Richland.
J.J. Malcolm and Donte Tisinger each provided 14 points for Greater Johnstown.
Windber 62, Ferndale 35: In Windber, Keith Charney compiled a game-high 17 points and five assists as the Ramblers rolled over the Yellow Jackets.
Caden Dusack and Aiden Gray each tallied 10 points for 8-5 Windber.
Bruce Moore netted 13 points for 5-5 Ferndale.
South Allegheny 66, Ligonier Valley 47: In McKeesport, Mike Michalski led the Gladiators with 16 points as the hosts defeated the Rams.
Bryce Epps (13 points), Cam Epps (12), Dillon Hines (11) and Ethan Kirkwood (10) all scored in double figures for South Allegheny.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 18 points, and Dylan Rhoades added 16 points.
Cambria Heights 54, Northern Cambria 32: In Patton, Caleb Whiteford tallied 14 points, and Bernie Whiteford added 12 points as the Highlanders defeated their rival Colts.
Peyton Myers led Northern Cambria with 10 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 67, Rockwood 24: In Rockwood, Ryan Blubaugh (19 points), Tyler Miller (14), Pace Prosser (12) and Craig Jarvis (10) all finished in double figures as the Mountaineers defeated the Rockets.
Aidan Ream topped Rockwood with 10 points.
Johnstown Christian 57, Centre County Christian Academy 40: In Bellefonte, Dionte Coleman netted 22 points and Noah Baker contributed 11 points to lead the Blue Jays to victory.
Kaden Irvin led Centre County Christian Academy with 19 points.
