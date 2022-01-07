High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 73, Bedford 66: In Bedford, Ally Stephens led four Crimson Crushers in double figures with 21 points as the visitors topped the Bisons on Friday.
Bishop McCort’s Bria Bair collected 16 points and 20 rebounds. Gianna Gallucci provided 14 points, and Lexi Martin chipped in 13 points. Bailey Shriver dished out 10 assists. Bishop McCort went 29-for-38 from the foul line.
Natalie Lippincott topped Bedford with a game-high 32 points. Sydney Taracatac added 11 points.
Forest Hills 64, Bishop Carroll Catholic 37: In Ebensburg, Remi Smith compiled 19 points, six steals and five assists as the Rangers stayed unbeaten with a victory over the Huskies.
Lexi Koeck produced a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Forest Hills.
Savannah Smorto tallied 10 points to lead Bishop Carroll.
Chestnut Ridge 55, Somerset 39: In New Paris, Belle Bosch collected a game-high 24 points as the Lions roared past the Golden Eagles.
Chestnut Ridge’s Madison Hughes added 10 points.
Somerset’s Mia Rosman buried five 3-pointers for 15 points. Gracie Bowers added 11 points, and Shawna Walker grabbed eight rebounds. Gracie Bowers dished out five assists.
River Valley 49, Richland 41: In Blairsville, Rylee Kitner (12 points), Isabel Pynos (12) and Ava Persichetti (11) all scored in double figures as the Panthers outlasted the Rams.
Jordyn Kinsey topped Richland with 24 points.
High School Boys
Shanksville-Stonycreek 63, Rockwood 62 (OT): In Rockwood, Logan McCall led the visitors with 19 points as the Vikings edged the Rockets thanks to an 11-10 edge in overtime.
Braden Adams (13 points), Christian Musser (11) and Braxton Faidley (10) all finished in double figures for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Josiah Rock led Rockwood with 20 points. Will Latuch (18 points) and Dalton Boden (10) finished in double figures, as well.
Berlin Brothersvalley 86, Turkeyfoot Valley 24: In Berlin, Pace Prosser (15 points), Caleb Rohrs (14), Craig Jarvis (13) and Ryan Blubaugh (10) all scored in double figures as the Mountaineers sprinted past the Rams.
Bryce Schmidt topped Turkeyfoot Valley with 10 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 56, Bedford 50: Colby Cannizzaro, Trystan Fornari and Zach King each tallied 11 points as the host Crimson Crushers topped the Bisons.
Bishop McCort’s Mason Nash netted 10 points.
Mercury Swaim led Bedford with 15 points, and Kevin Ressler added 11 points.
Cambria Heights 80, Purchase Line 41: In Patton, Bernie Whiteford poured in a game-high 34 points as the Highlanders scorched the Red Dragons.
Cambria Heights’ Parker Farabaugh buried four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Gabe Lamer led Purchase Line with 14 points.
Central 51, Greater Johnstown 40: In Martinsburg, the Scarlet Dragons outscored the visiting Trojans 24-9 in the fourth quarter to earn a LHAC victory.
Seth Bean had 15 points and Hunter Smith netted 12 for Central (8-2).
Donte Tisinger and Nyerre Collins each scored 13 points for Greater Johnstown (4-5).
Portage 76, Conemaugh Valley 37: Andrew Miko (19 points), Kaden Claar (15) and Gavin Gouse (13) each scored in double figures as the 9-0 Mustangs galloped past the host Blue Jays.
Logan Kent and Bryton Yackulich each tallied nine points for Conemaugh Valley.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 53, Forest Hills 41: In Sidman, Tommy Heinrich and Spencer Myers each netted a game-high 17 points as the Huskies sprinted past the Rangers.
Si McGough led Forest Hills with 15 points. Jeremy Burda added 11 points.
Ligonier Valley 65, Valley 35: In Ligonier, Haden Sierocky compiled 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to lead the Rams over the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley’s Matthew Marinchak added 20 points, and Dylan Rhoades chipped in 10 points.
B.J. Harvey led Valley with 13 points, while teammate Nate Clarke added a dozen more.
Chestnut Ridge 98, Somerset 65: In Somerset, Matt Whysong poured in a game-high 28 points as the Lions blasted the Golden Eagles.
Christian Hinson (18 points), Hayden Little (12), Aidan Schuyler (11) and Nate Whysong (11) also scored in double figures for Chestnut Ridge.
Luke Housley led Somerset with 23 points. Aiden VanLenten added 16 points, and Eli Mumau contributed 10 points.
