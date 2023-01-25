Basketball
High School Boys
Tuesday
Bishop McCort Catholic 66, Richland 61: Ibn Shaheed keyed a balanced Crimson Crushers’ attack with 19 points as the hosts edged the Rams on Tuesday.
Bishop McCort’s Ethan Kasper netted 14 points, and Aden Burkhart supplied 12.
Luke Raho led Richland with 20 points and six made 3-pointers, and Sam Penna supplied 15.
Berlin Brothersvalley 70, Allegany 68: In Cumberland, Maryland, Pace Prosser supplied a game-high 32 points as the Mountaineers edged the Campers.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Craig Jarvis added 21 points, and Ryan Blubaugh amassed 14. The Mountaineers outscored the Campers 24-17 in the fourth quarter.
Caiden Cuoppening topped Allegany with 28 points. Isaiah Fields added 22.
Portage 57, Northern Cambria 38: In Northern Cambria, Mason Kargo compiled 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Mustangs topped the Colts. Kargo is nine points away from 1,000 for his career.
Portage’s Andrew Miko amassed 16 points, and Luke Scarton chipped in 10.
Evan Wiewiora topped Northern Cambria with 15 points, and Ty Dumm added 10.
United 50, River Valley 40: In Blairsville, Brad Felix netted a game-high 19 points, and Joe Marino added 13 as the Lions defeated the Panthers.
Jayden Whitfield topped River Valley with 14 points, and Dom Speal added 11.
Burrell 78, Ligonier Valley 66: In Ligonier, Macky Bennis netted 31 points on seven made 3-pointers to lead the Buccaneers over the Rams.
Burrell’s Tucker Bitar (12 points), Maliq Buchak (12) and Ryan Croushore (11) also finished in double figures.
Chet Dillamen topped Ligonier Valley with 22 points. Parker Hollick supplied 17 points, while Jimmy Pleskovitch (11 rebounds) and Haden Sierocky (nine assists) each added 11.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Richland 66, Bishop McCort Catholic 58: Jordyn Kinsey netted a game-high 24 points, and Lanie Marshall added 20 as the host Rams knocked off the Crimson Crushers.
Bria Bair topped Bishop McCort with 21 points, and Gianna Gallucci supplied 20.
Windber 44, Blacklick Valley 29: In Nanty Glo, Kaylie Gaye netted 16 points, Rylie Ott added 12 and Lexie James supplied 10 to lead the Ramblers over the Vikings. Ott added nine rebounds and four steals.
Mackenzie Kinter led Blacklick Valley with 12 points.
Conemaugh Township 41, Ferndale 34: Mya Poznanski compiled 21 points and six boards as the Indians topped the host Yellow Jackets. Conemaugh Township’s Ava Byer netted nine points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Jenna Brenneman snared nine boards. Ashley Fetterman totaled four assists and four steals.
Deajah Chatman led Ferndale with 15 points. Maisen Sechrengost supplied 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Aubrielle Leverknight grabbed 12 boards.
