High School Boys
Bishop McCort Catholic 65, Central Cambria 60 (OT): Ethan Kasper scored four of his 14 points in overtime as the Crimson Crushers took a comeback win over the visiting Red Devils on Friday.
Colin Stevens had a game-high 19 points for Bishop McCort Catholic. Colby Cannizzaro had 15 points.
Ian Little and Hobbs Dill each scored 15 points for Central Cambria, which led 50-44 through three quarters. Jace Koss had 11 points.
The Crimson Crushers posted a 14-8 fourth-quarter advantage and outscored the Devils 7-2 in OT.
Blacklick Valley 65, Purchase Line 53: In Nanty Glo, Rudy Lanzendorfer scored 22 points and Cody Williams netted 17 as the host Vikings beat the Red Dragons.
Mello Sanchez scored 19 points for Purchase Line. Andrew Beer added 16 points.
Penn Cambria 62, Somerset 25: In Somerset, Zach Grove (13 points), Garrett Harrold (11), Kyle Reese (11) and Easton Semelsberger (11) all finished in double figures to lift the Panthers (15-2) over the Golden Eagles.
Eli Mumau led Somerset with eight points.
Bedford 64, Bishop Carroll Catholic 51: In Ebensburg, Kevin Ressler (23 points), Max Washington (17) and Mercury Swaim (10) all scored in double figures as the Bisons topped the Huskies.
Bishop Carroll’s Evan Amigh (13 points) and Luke Repko (10) finished in dobule digits.
United 77, Ferndale 36: Johnny Muchesko (14 points), Tyler Robertson (14), Jacob Boring (13) and Joe Marino (13) all scored in double figures as the Lions scorched the host Yellow Jackets.
Bruce Moore led Ferndale with 20 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 72, Greater Johnstown 60: Patrick Haigh scored 28 points and Danny Haigh had 27 points as the visiting Marauders pulled away from the Trojans.
Matthew Woolridge had 10 points for 13-1 Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Nyerre Collins led Greater Johnstown with 15 points. Elijah Smith had 13 points, and Donte Tisinger netted 12.
Greater Latrobe 62, Ligonier Valley 50: In Ligonier, Landon Butler compiled a game-high 29 points, while John Wetzel (14) and Chase Sickenberger (10) both finished in double figures to lift the Wildcats over the Rams.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 27 points and eight rebounds.
Central 63, Westmont Hilltop 37: Eli Lingenfelter scored 24 points, including nine 3-pointers, and Seth Bean had 13 points in the Scarlet Dragons’ win over the host Hilltoppers.
Austin Svencer had 20 points for Westmont Hilltop.
Thursday
Berlin Brothersvalley 80, Meyersdale 32: In Berlin, Craig Jarvis scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, as the host Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders on Thursday.
Ryan Blubaugh had 20 points and Pace Prosser netted 10.
Ethan Simpson had 14 points for 0-12 Meyersdale.
Harmony 68, Johnstown Christian 30: In Westover, Jack Bracken (17 points), Curtis Boring (14) and Lucas Tamaw (12) all scored in double figures to lift the Owls over the Blue Jays.
Dionte Coleman led Johns- town Christian (5-5) with 15 points.
High School Girls
Richland 47, Bedford 41: Jordan Kinsey scored 18 points, and Bella Burke had 15 points as the host Rams defeated the Bisons.
Josie Shuke had 14 points, and Natalie Lippincott had 13 for Bedford, which took a 16-9 first-quarter lead.
Richland closed within 21-18 at halftime and 33-28 after three quarters. The Rams (10-6) used a 19-8 fourth-quarter advantage to beat the Bisons (13-3).
Windber 57, Blacklick Valley 39: In Windber, Gina Gaye supplied 23 points and seven rebounds, and Rylee Ott contributed 11 points as the Ramblers defeated the Vikings.
Kaydence Killinger led Blackick Valley (10-5) with 12 points, while Morgan Slebodnick and Nikki Zimmerman each collected 10 points.
Forest Hills 47, Chestnut Ridge 36: In Sidman, Anna Burkey buried five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead the Rangers over the Lions.
Lexi Koeck (nine rebounds) and Remi Smith (five steals) provided 11 and 10 points, respectively, for 13-3 Forest Hills.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge (8-9) with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
Marion Center 55, Cambria Heights 40: In Marion Center, Lydia Miller (15 points), Mya Lipsie (14), Kaylee Elkin (13) and Shawna Cook (11) all finished in double figures as the Stingers defeated the Highlanders.
Bryce Burkey and Sienna Kirsch each scored 13 points for 5-9 Cambria Heights. Karli Storm added 11 points.
Portage 51, Conemaugh Valley 19: In Portage, Ari Wozniak (13 points) and Brooke Bednarski (10) both collected double-digit scoring games as the Mustangs galloped past the Blue Jays.
Anna Gunby led Conemaugh Valley with 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
North Star 41, Ligonier Valley 27: In Ligonier, Grace Metz collected 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Abby Barnick chipped in 14 points as the Cougars topped the Rams.
Jovi Jeske snared 13 rebounds for North Star.
Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 11 points. Lyla Barr grabbed eight rebounds.
Conemaugh Township 68, Ferndale 37: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski tallied a game-high 21 points (four made 3-pointers), and Mya Nanna totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as the Indians swatted the Yellow Jackets.
Conemaugh Township’s Emilee Roman added 12 points.
Meghan Leasure compiled six rebounds and five assists. Regan Mash dished out five assists. Jenna Brenneman netted eight points and six boards.
Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner scored 15 points, and Deajah Chatman added 10 more.
Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 26: In Cresson, Emily Hite and Bailey O’Donnell each netted 10 points to lead the Panthers over the Golden Eagles.
Shawna Walker led Somerset with seven points.
Johnstown Christian 44, Great Commission 19: In Hollsopple, United Miller tallied a game-high 21 points as the Blue Jays soared to victory.
Sarah Huston added eight points and 12 rebounds for Johns- town Christian (10-1).
Great Commission’s Kyla Campbell netted 19 points to go over 1,000 for her career.
Thursday
Johnstown Christian 55, Harmony 25: In Westover, Unity Miller tallied a game-high 22 points as the Blue Jays defeated the Owls.
Sarah Huston added 10 points and nine steals for 9-1 Johnstown Christian.
Jaylee Beck and Tyra Peace each scored six points for Harmony.
